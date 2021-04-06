Briley & Baxter Publications Announces the Release of two Books from Author Julie Hernandez

The Monster: Helping Families Navigate Addiction Book Cover of There Are All Kinds of Bullies

PLYMOUTH, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Briley & Baxter Publications is excited to announce the release of two books from author Julie Hernandez – The Monster: Helping Families Navigate Addiction and There are All Kinds of Bullies So What’s a Kid to Do? Both selections will be available on Amazon and Barnes & Noble on April 20, 2021.

The Monster, first used as a resource in support groups and with individual families around the country, is now available as a guide for anyone who is navigating through life with a loved one battling addiction. The goal for the book is to help readers and their loved ones escape from “the monster” that addiction becomes. Hernandez has taken her four decades of experience as a New York State retired Credentialed Alcoholism and Substance Abuse Counselor (CASAC) and certified life coach and poured them into this book. The Monster will be available via Amazon and Barnes & Noble on April 20, 2021.

“As a parent who lost my only child to the disease of addiction, I highly recommend The Monster by Julie Hernandez. I only wish I had this book when my beautiful boy was battling his monster.” – Sharon Richmond, parent advocate, educator Emanuel “Vincent” D’Antoni 10/28/91-9/13/2017

“The Monster by Julie Hernandez is an important guide for anyone who has ever felt desperate and alone while dealing with addiction. Families will find inspiration, hope, and useful tips to help navigate them through this devastating disease.” – Anita Mancini, LCSW Advisor, Business Development Zucker Hillside Hospital

“The Monster by Julie Hernandez is an extremely accurate depiction of what addiction is like for both the addict and their family members. It is a must read for both loved ones and professionals in the field of addiction.” – Lori Miller, LMHC, Private Practice



Hernandez’s second release is a children’s book designed to teach kids how to deal with bullies using lessons, scenarios, and interactive questions. Bullies can come in all shapes and sizes, and they can be scary, so what Hernandez wants to do with the book is help children learn how to deal with them. The book will be available via Amazon and Barnes & Noble on April 20, 2021.

“This important book provides kids with tools that can help identify and nullify the bully. There is no greater gift than empowering kids to know what to do when they are in difficult situations and build their confidence for the rest of their lives.” – Jay Hernandez, NBA Assistant Coach Charlotte Hornets

“Julie Hernandez’s book is a must-have in homes and schools, providing expert advice in a simplistic way so individuals of all ages can reap benefits and glean wisdom from this healthy social practices book.” – Stacy Padula, award-winning author of three young adult and children’s book series

“There Are All Kinds of Bullies, So What’s a Kid to Do should be a staple in all elementary schools and in offices of school social workers and guidance counselors. It’s a wonderful resource that promotes social and emotional learning in a relatable, age-appropriate way. I appreciate the way it depicts many forms of bullying in order to raise awareness and build empathy among young kids.” – Nicole O’Neill, LCSW, Owner, Harbor Counseling

About the Author:

Julie Hernandez has been working in the field of addiction, co-dependency, trauma, grief, parenting, and anti-bullying work for over forty years. She was a co-founder of one of the largest counseling services on Long Island and worked as Director of Community Relations on Long Island for a group of psychiatric hospitals and substance abuse facilities. She also co-hosted Spotlight on the Issues, a radio show on WLIE.

Julie has been on many non-profit boards, including president of New Perspectives, an organization whose mission focused on anti-bullying. She appeared on MSNBC and CNN to help families of plane crash victims, as she lost her own father in a commercial airline crash as a child. She has been quoted in Time Magazine and the New York Post, and she has appeared on TV and in a few documentaries about her work in the aftermath of the World Trade Center attacks. She has numerous honors for her volunteer work, including being in the circle of heroes at the Barnum and Bailey Circus. Newsday and Women’s World have both featured her life story. Julie lives in Northport, New York with her husband of forty-three years, Rich. They have two married children and five grandchildren.