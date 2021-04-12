Beauty Without Boundaries: How Joshica Kiah Craig is Empowering Black Women In The Strength of Your Strands Come May 7th
Unpacking the Truths and Stigma’s of the Hair Care Industry, Joshica Shares Her Story of Overcoming Hate to Embrace the Beauty of Natural HairLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The beauty and hair care industries have dominated the societal definition of beauty for decades. Commercials feature blonde airbrushed models with long luxurious hair dancing across on televisions in homes around the world, shaping little girls’ self-esteem and worldview. The problem: the beauty industry has shaped this “ideal” through stigmas, unrealistic expectations, exclusions, and aggressions. While this has undoubtedly impacted women of all shapes and sizes, this standard has disproportionately impacted black women. Natural hair has been deemed unprofessional, untamed, and even unattractive at times, but why? Joshica Kiah Craig, founder of Joshica Beauty, the all-natural beauty brand by an all-natural girl, is on a mission to empower black women to redefine the standard of beauty on their own terms; naturally.
In her new book The Strength of Your Strands, releasing Mother’s Day Weekend, May 7, Joshica breaks down the lies of the beauty industry while outlining the intricacies of her own journey to embracing natural hair, and the freedom she’s found in authenticity. No longer wanting to hide behind wigs and hair relaxers (sold by the same companies who advertise products for natural hair), Joshica began her journey to living naturally when she became pregnant with her son. The dangers of harsh chemicals became more apparent than ever, and all-natural products were the only option. Unable to find products that truly nourished natural hair, Joshica launched Joshica Beauty.
More than a line of all-natural products with high-quality ingredients; Joshica Beauty is not just a brand, but a community of bold beautiful women focused on self-care and self-love. Nurturing that theme of community, Joshica uses The Strength of Your Strands to walk readers through her experience. From growing up being called “nappy” to making “the big chop" she shares the highs and lows of her natural hair journey and why she chooses to be unapologetically black. Brimming with venerability and the uncensored truth she takes you along her journey of self-discovery.
“Black women your self-esteem is under attack and it’s time to take back your power! The negative stigmas that have been placed on black hair were all a lie. After years of being influenced by the media to aspire to a European standard of beauty and years of intense dislike of your natural hair, it’s time to embrace what you have. It’s time to understand the power of the media, the negative stigmas about black hair, and the hair care industry that is profiting off of your insecurities. I share my story of overcoming the hate and being empowered to walk confidently with my natural hair and why its time to take back your power and start living unapologetically black.” - Joshica Kiah Craig, Founder & CEO of Joshica Beauty and Author of The Strength of Your Strands
Through proof of concept, dedication to the craft, and unwavering commitment to empowering black women to be unapologetically black; Joshica’s purpose-driven vision has come to fruition with the release of The Strength of Your Strands.
About Joshica Kiah Craig
Joshica Kiah Craig is a wife, mother, CEO, author of The Strength of Your Strands, and natural hair, expert. Based in Los Angeles, California, Joshica began Joshica Beauty with a purpose-driven mission: to empower black women everywhere to not only embrace their natural hair but love their natural hair and begin living unapologetically black. Featuring a luxurious line of 100% natural hair care, soaps, body oils, and lip products; the Joshica Beauty line is designed to enrich and nourish natural hair, moisturize the body, and empower the mind.
