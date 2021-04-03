OPEN Silicon Valley first virtual Digital Health Conference in Collaboration with Folio3 Digital Health
Folio3 Digital Health is delighted to announce collaboration at Digital health Conference 2021SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, April 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Folio3 Digital Health is delighted to announce collaboration at Digital health Conference 2021 organize by Open Silicon Valley, Digital Health Conference will focus on emerging trends related to the advancement of health technologies in software and hardware.
The Digital Health conference is scheduled on Saturday April 3rd and comprises of three sessions in the order below.
-Fireside Chat with Junaid Bajwa – Chief Medical Scientist at Microsoft
- Digital Healthcare Devices
- Cost and Convenience of Digital Health
CEO of Folio2 Mr. Adnan Lawai will be moderating session and discussing “Digital Healthcare Devices” with distinguished panel at conference which includes
Jennifer Enst (Founder & CEO Tivic Health)
Sathya Elumala (Founder & CEO Aidar Health)
Smiriti Zanevald (Founder & President Lazarus 3D)
Khan Siddiqui (CMO & CSO Hyperfine)
Dean Sherzai (Co Dounder Neuro Plan).
Brief about Folio3 Digital Health:
Folio3 is a California based software solutions partner for entrepreneurs and Fortune 500 companies that specializes in digital healthcare solutions. With over a decade of experience and expertise in the healthcare space, we have built groundbreaking digital transformation solutions for some of the world’s leading healthcare companies.
We have the necessary expertise and competency integral to the optimization and management of digital health processes that cater to the needs of all important stakeholders whether they are a healthcare practitioner, physician or patient.
