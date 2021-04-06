Jazbaat dil ke aise Coming to conquer your hearts

Nabeel’s first single to be released on 7th of April 2021. An romantic song with emotion that people felt in pandemic when their loved ones were far away.

NEW DELHI, DELHI, INDIA, April 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BullMan Records pledges to promote musical talents with Nabeel Khan’s new song “Jazbaat Dil Ke Aise” releasing soon.

An acclaimed classical sarangi artist, singer & lyricist Nabeel Khan is crowned as the youngest sarangi player in the world. In continuing the legacy of his grandfather Samrat Padma Bhushan Late Ustad Sabri Khan Saheb (Sarangi Samrat).

This young boy of 21 years has craved Yuva Puraskar in 2019 and was awarded as the Best Young Instrumentalist (Indian classical field) in the Indian embassy, Italy. Nabeel has released a number of cover songs with his last release titled “Jaanejaan”.

At BullMan Records Promoter, Mr. Nihir Shah has the vision to provide a healthy platform for all the musical gems by ensuring them resources and support needed for fulfilment of their potential as musicians and enriching their communities with their music.

Partner & Founder, Mr. Sunil stated that we are creating a legacy by infusing classical and modern music, and Nabeel Khan’s new song “Jazbaat Dil Ke Aise” is a fine example of the same and it is surely going to conquer your hearts.

Nabeel’s first single will be released at Bullman Records Music Label on the 7th of April 2021. This is a romantic song and it has all emotion that people felt in pandemic when their loved ones were far away. The song also features Miss Shillong 2005,Sukhmani Kaur Bedi.Do check the BullMan Records channel on YouTube.