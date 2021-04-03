First UAE leadership conference by RLC London a big success

RLC panel with Dr James Okpanachi and Dr Evelyn Okpanachi Dr Evelyn Okpanachi at RLC leadership conference in Dubai Dr James Okpanachi at the RLC Dubai Leadership Conference

The conference had over 30 leaders and entrepreneurs as participants from across the region.

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, April 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Royal Leadership Consults (RLC), London and Ladies in Business, UAE jointly organized the 1st annual Change Leaders Conference on March 20, 2021.

The theme of the conference was Sharpening your Leadership Edge through multiple leadership models. The enterprise brought together field authorities, industry experts & change catalysts to share their knowledge on key topics such as the relationship between EQ, IQ and Transformational Leadership along with Leadership Philosophy and Personal Productivity.

Dr James Okpanachi, Founder and Chief Architect, RLC London, graced the inaugural function as the keynote speaker and trainer. The leadership and entrepreneurship twin model and the link between the two was presented by Dr. Evelyn Okpanachi, CEO RLC London.

Dr James talked about the importance of The Transformation Equation, leaderships misconceptions and selection of the right components of transformation for success. In his address to the leaders, Dr James said: “Transformation is a key driver of leadership. Transformation begins when your vision is a solution to a situation. Along with that vision, investing in the right people, skills and technology is critical for continued success. Leaders coming together and collaborating makes for a successful and happy society.”

The panel included H.E. Laila Rahhall Elatfani, Mr. William Stenhouse of UAE/African Network and Ms. Adeshola Helen besides Dr James and Dr Evelyn. The conference was attended by over 30 participants including industry experts, directors, entrepreneurs and management professionals from across the region.

The interactive sessions enabled the participants to network and share their views with the panel benefitting both the participants and the panel. A series of tech, leadership and other events in the UAE are expected within the year by RLC London.