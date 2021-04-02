Natural Resource Commission to meet via teleconference on April 8

DES MOINES, Iowa – The Natural Resource Commission (NRC) of the Iowa Department of Natural Resources will hold its monthly meeting via teleconference at 9:30 a.m., on April 8.

The teleconference will originate from the Olofson Shooting Range, 11652 NW Nissen Drive, Polk City. To call in to the teleconference, dial 650-667-3753 a few minutes before the meeting. When prompted, enter the access PIN: 592 651 196 followed by the # key.

Members of the NRC are Kim Francisco, Dennis Schemmel, Margo Underwood, Marcus Branstad, Laura Hommel, Tom Prickett and Laura Foell. The director of the DNR is Kayla Lyon.

Any person participating in the public meeting and has special requirements such as those related to mobility or hearing impairments should contact the DNR or ADA Coordinator at 515-725-8200, Relay Iowa TTY Service 800-735-7942, or Webmaster@dnr.iowa.gov, and advise of specific needs.

The following is the agenda for the April 8 meeting.

Approval of Agenda

Consent Agenda (*within agenda indicates proposed consent agenda item) *Contract with Roger Cherland (IHAP) *Timber Sale Contract with Weiland and Sons Lumber Co. *Contract Amendment with Spee-Dee Delivery Service, Inc. *Public Land Management Project: Utility Easement Conveyance – Lake Macbride State Park – Johnson County *Contract Amendment-4 with Des Moines Blue Print Company

Approve Minutes of March 11 Meeting

Director’s Remarks

Division Administrator’s Remarks

Donations

*Contract with Roger Cherland (IHAP)

*Timber Sale Contract with Weiland and Sons Lumber Co.

*Contract Amendment with Spee-Dee Delivery Service, Inc.

Chapter 106, Deer Hunting by Residents – Final Rule

Chapter 40, Boating Speed and Distance Zoning – Notice of Intended Action

Chapter 61, State Parks, Recreation Areas, and State Forest Camping – Notice of Intended Action

Contract with Friends of Rock Creek State Park

*Public Land Management Project: Utility Easement Conveyance – Lake Macbride State Park – Johnson County

Public Land Acquisition Projects Rubio Access WMA, Keokuk County – Iowa Natural Heritage Foundation Wapello Bottoms Wildlife Management Area, Louisa County – Matthews

*Contract Amendment-4 with Des Moines Blue Print Company

Construction – Small Projects

Construction – Large Projects Welch Lake WPA & Center Lake WMA, Water Control Structure Replacements – Dickinson County Stone State Park, Road and Slide Repair – Woodbury County Lake Manawa State Park, Shoreline Armoring – Pottawattamie County Flood Damage Repair, Hayesville Bend & Hwy 21 – Keokuk County Wetland Construction, Big Marsh WMA – Butler County

Contract Amendment-2 with Wicks Construction, Inc.

General Discussion NRC Discussion of Administrative Law Judge Case



Next meeting May 13, in Polk City.

For a complete agenda, go to www.iowadnr.gov/nrc