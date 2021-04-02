Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
F&G seeks information to solve swan shooting case near Newdale

Conservation Officers are seeking information from the public after discovering multiple dead trumpeter swans on March 27 at the intersection of 100N and 2750E in Fremont County, just north of Newdale.

Five swans in various states of decomposition are suspected to have been shot. Holes indicative of gunshot wounds were found in the three bird carcasses that were intact enough to perform necropsies on.

“Trumpeter swans are classified in Idaho as a Species of Greatest Conservation Need” says Matt Proett, wildlife biologist. “Although large congregations of migrant swans may be observed in the agricultural landscape in winter, the summer breeding population in eastern Idaho is still quite low. We want to manage and conserve this iconic species for the enjoyment of future generations and poaching of trumpeter swans is taken very seriously.”

If anyone has any information that may be useful in solving this case, please call the Upper Snake Regional Office 208-525-7290, the Citizens Against Poaching hotline 1-800-632-5999 or fill out an online form at https://idfg.idaho.gov/poacher. Callers can remain anonymous and a reward is available for information that leads to a citation in the case.

