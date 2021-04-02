Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Angler opinions wanted for potential upper Salmon River Chinook Salmon seasons

Idaho Fish and Game wants to learn more about angler preferences for Chinook seasons on the upper Salmon River.

Although no season proposals for 2021 have been developed yet, Fish and Game would like to know what salmon anglers most prefer such as large bag limits, season length, and potential river sections to open.

The angler survey is available online at https://idfg.idaho.gov/salmon/chinook-survey

The deadline to provide comments is May 1. Anglers wanting to be kept informed of future upper Salmon River fisheries information are asked to provide their email address as part of the survey.

Fisheries managers typically propose seasons based run forecasts and then adjust accordingly when they get a better understanding of the actual run sizes based on fish counts at the Columbia and Snake River dams.

