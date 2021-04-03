Matt Keezer Talks about Alaska – A Vast Landscape with Many Wonders to See
Alaska is a land with vast open landscapes, majestic mountains and other incredible wonders, such as huge blue-tinted glaciers for you to explore!MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, April 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Noted travel authority Matt Keezer says that there’s a reason why Alaska is such a popular location for all types of tourists, from culture and nature enthusiasts to cruise ship visitors. There are plenty of outdoor activities such as; fishing, paddling and hiking, where you’ll find some of the largest state parks in all of the United States.
Of course, you can also find tourist attractions and fascinating museums that present primitive artifacts from early inhabitants as well as Alaska’s Russian and Native American history. Of course, there is also nightlife for you to enjoy in the major metropolitan areas. However, no matter where you may travel in Alaska, the one thing that will constantly impress you is the state’s monumental scale that will dwarf anything that you may have seen before!
Covid-19 Considerations for Visiting Alaska
As of this writing, Matt Keezer points out that the State of Alaska has pretty much the same COVID precautions as the other states in the U.S. These include:
• Submit a Travel Declaration through the portal.
• Arrive with proof of a qualifying negative molecular based COVID-19 test OR
• Receive a COVID-19 test when you arrive in Alaska, and follow strict social distancing until results arrive.
• Get an optional second COVID-19 test 5-14 days after you arrive in Alaska.
• Check other local, borough, or state restrictions.
In addition, Matt Keezer also suggests that you check with the various tourist attraction websites in order to determine if that particular attraction is currently operational, as this could change at any time.
Planning Things to do in Alaska
Matt Keezer is quick to point out that visiting the state parks or major Alaskan cities (Anchorage, Juneau, Sitka and Ketchikan) are the most popular and common tourist hot spots. While you’re there, check out:
Glacier Bay National Park is the place where you can get a great view of some of Alaska’s incredible glaciers. You can choose to get around the park by kayaking. This can be done through kayak rentals or you can sign up on a guided tour. You can use the hiking trails in Bartlett Cove and enjoy the wonderful photo opportunities just about everywhere you go.
Denali National Park is one of the most famous tourist attractions in Alaska. There, you’ll find Mount McKinley, the highest mountain in the country. While observing all types of wildlife, you can participate in whitewater rafting and camping as well as ranger-led trail walks.
Have you been waiting in the same part of the country while longing to get out and enjoy the world? Matt Keezer says that one of the best activities that you can do in order to relieve the boredom is to start planning your next vacation! This is an activity that can also be fun for the family, as well. In addition, heading out on your vacation now can save you the trouble of having to deal with the large tourist crowds that could be found at the more popular attractions prior to now.
