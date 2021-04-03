Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Governor Wolf Orders Flags to Half-Staff in Honor of Victims at U.S. Capitol

In honor of the victims of the attack at the United States Capitol today, Governor Tom Wolf has ordered all United States and Commonwealth flags on the Capitol Complex and Commonwealth facilities throughout the state be lowered to half-staff immediately.

“On behalf of all Pennsylvanians, I extend my heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims of this attack,” said Gov. Wolf. “Our commonwealth grieves with you. We must stand firm in our commitment to reduce violence of all forms – especially in the heart of our nation’s capital at the symbolic center of our democracy.”

The United States Flag shall fly at half-staff until sunset on April 6, 2021. The commonwealth flag has flown at half-staff since Wednesday, March 11, 2020, in honor of the victims of the COVID-19 pandemic and should continue to fly at half-staff until further notice.

All Pennsylvanians are invited to participate in this tribute.

