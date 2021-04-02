Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints Five to the Board of Medicine

Tallahassee, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Michael Wasylik, Maria Garcia, Nicholas Romanello, Ravi Chandra and Wael Barsoum to the Board of Medicine.

Michael Wasylik

Wasylik, of Tampa, is a medical doctor and board certified orthopaedic surgeon. He is a member of the Hillsborough County Medical Association, Florida Medical Association, American Medical Association, Florida Orthopaedic Society and the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons. Wasylik earned his bachelor’s degree and doctor of medicine from Ohio State University and completed his residency at Case Western Reserve Affiliated Hospitals.

Maria Garcia

Garcia, of Coral Gables, is an attorney and partner at Kozyak, Tropin and Throckmorton where she is Co-Chair of the firm’s Healthcare Law Department. Previously, she was a partner at Zumpano, Patricios and Winker and an associate at Houck Anderson. Garcia is a past-president of the Cuban American Bar Association and has volunteered her time with the Florida International University Alumni Association, Coral Gables Chamber of Commerce and the Coral Gables Garden Club. She earned her bachelor’s degree and her juris doctor from Florida International University.

Nicholas Romanello

Romanello, of Melbourne, is Senior Vice President and Chief Legal Officer at Health First Rockledge. Previously, he was Chief Legal Officer at the Health Care District of Palm Beach County and General Counsel at the Florida Department of Health. Romanello has served on the Board of Medicine since 2016 and has also served on the 4th District Court of Appeal Judicial Nominating Commission and the 15th Circuit Judicial Nominating Commission. He earned his bachelor’s degree from Florida State University and his juris doctor from the St. Thomas University School of Law.

Ravi Chandra

Chandra, of Ocala, is a medical doctor and board certified vascular surgeon. He has been a member of the Florida Medical Association, Marion County Medical Society, American Board of Surgery, Society for Vascular Surgery and the American Board of Venous and Lymphatic Medicine. Chandra earned his doctor of medicine from Gandhi Medical College.

Wael Barsoum

Barsoum, of Fort Lauderdale, is a medical doctor, orthopedic surgeon and President and Chief Transformation Officer at Healthcare Outcomes Performance Company. Previously, he was President and Chief Executive Officer at Cleveland Clinic in addition to being a Staff Surgeon and Vice Chair of Orthopedic Surgery. Barsoum has been involved with the Boys and Girls Club of South Florida, MORE Foundation, American Orthopaedic Association, The Knee Society and The Hip Society. He earned his bachelor’s degree in chemistry and religion from Case Western Reserve University and his doctor of medicine from The Ohio State University College of Medicine.

These appointments are subject to confirmation by the Florida Senate.

###