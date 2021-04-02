These Choctaw tribal members mobilized to feed and shield households in the course of the pandemic

“I knew it was gonna be bad because we Natives, you look at the history, our immune systems are not built for a lot of stuff,” said Mask, who lives on the Pearl River Reservation near Philadelphia, Mississippi.

Mask’s friend and fellow tribal member Marsha Berry also lives on the reservation, where many families live in multi-generational homes. She told CNN that early in the pandemic, as residents had to wait about a week for their test results, many unknowingly spread Covid-19 to parents and grandparents before learning they were positive.

“We didn’t have any guidance, any type of Instruction on what to do. So, we kind of were left out to fend for ourselves,” Berry said.

Those who tested positive were often unprepared to quarantine for 14 days, without enough food, supplies or a support system at home. Mask’s fiancé, Sandy Steve, shared the story of a mother of three in their community who was suffering from Covid-19. Her 7-year-old daughter had to continually wake her up to make…

