Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 327 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 217,772 in the last 365 days.

These Choctaw tribal members mobilized to feed and shield households in the course of the pandemic

“I knew it was gonna be bad because we Natives, you look at the history, our immune systems are not built for a lot of stuff,” said Mask, who lives on the Pearl River Reservation near Philadelphia, Mississippi.

Mask’s friend and fellow tribal member Marsha Berry also lives on the reservation, where many families live in multi-generational homes. She told CNN that early in the pandemic, as residents had to wait about a week for their test results, many unknowingly spread Covid-19 to parents and grandparents before learning they were positive.

“We didn’t have any guidance, any type of Instruction on what to do. So, we kind of were left out to fend for ourselves,” Berry said.

Those who tested positive were often unprepared to quarantine for 14 days, without enough food, supplies or a support system at home.

Mask’s fiancé, Sandy Steve, shared the story of a mother of three in their community who was suffering from Covid-19. Her 7-year-old daughter had to continually wake her up to make…

The post These Choctaw tribal members mobilized to feed and shield households in the course of the pandemic appeared first on CaymanMama.com | News.

You just read:

These Choctaw tribal members mobilized to feed and shield households in the course of the pandemic

Distribution channels: World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.