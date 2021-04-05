Marine, Public Servant, Kansan: The Life of Ernest Garcia Wins SECOND PLACE for The Latino Books Into Movies Awards

Marine, Public Servant, Kansan: The Life of Ernest Garcia Logo for Empowering Latino Families - Non-profit Dennis Raphael Garcia at ALA Event

Rarely do we get a positive glimpse into the lives of Mexican Americans who are Republican, yet Dennis Raphael Garcia shows us how Ernest Garcia remains true to his Kansas roots.” — Valerie Mendoza, Lecturer in American Studies, University of Kansas

GARDEN CITY, KANSAS, UNITED STATES, April 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Garden City, Kansas native, Dennis Raphael Garcia, wins Second Place in the Biography Category at the The Latino Books Into Movies Awards for his book, Marine, Public Servant, Kansan: The Life of Ernest Garcia, published by University Press of Kansas. The subject of the book, “Ernie” is also a Garden City native. Sen. Bob Dole wrote the forward for the book.

Movies and television are powerful tools for conveying ideas and culture to others that have not experienced those feelings and reinforcing those cultures for those who are a part of it. No group is more numerically underrepresented on television and in the movies here in the United States than Latinos.

Creating successful TV shows and movies starts with the script and because of that Empowering Latino Futures created in 2010 the Latino Books into Movies Awards. One potential answer to help in the creation of movies and TV shows by and about Latinos. The books and scripts recognized with this year’s Latino Books into Movies Awards deserve attention from studios and production companies seeking to find quality projects by and about Latinos. Our hard-working team of judges, professionals in many aspects of the film and television industry, are excited about the possibilities of these books and scripts becoming quality entertainment, especially on the television side of the industry.

These winning books and scripts will be shared with key studios, networks, and production companies that have expressed an interest in increasing the diversity of the content they present. Empowering Latino Futures (ELF), formerly Latino Literacy Now, also produces the Int’l Latino Book Awards (3,194 authors honored since 1998) and oversees the Int’l Society of Latino Authors. Other programs include the Latino Book & Family Festivals (68 have been held since 1997); The National Latino & American Indian Scholarship Directory (182,000 copies in distribution); and Education Begins in the Home (which has given away over 150,000+ books to underserved youth in just 5 years). For more information on any of these programs go to www.EmpoweringLatinoFutures.org.

Marine, Public Servant, Kansan: The Life of Ernest Garcia is available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, University Press Kansas online and other online booksellers.

