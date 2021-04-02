Final Day of 2nd leg of Resilience Series winds down a week of powerful, inspirational women speakers, Led by Kim Hayden
Resilience Series shines a spotlight on Women in Real Estate! Today's lineup features Nicole Briggs, Liz & Laura Alamery, Karen Cooper, and Kim Hayden.
Be the kind of woman that inspires other women to step up their game.”USA, April 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This is the 2nd event in The Real Resilient Tour, hosted by High-Performance Realtor, producer, speaker, business coach, and event founder Kim Hayden.
— Nicole Briggs
“The summit is designed to use collaboration and lived experience from established women real estate professionals to inspire agents to reach their full potential and succeed in meeting their goals both professionally and personally,” says Hayden.
This year's event focuses on helping women to achieve their financial goals. "Earning an income in real estate is achievable with the right planning and dedication. All of the speakers for this event are top professionals who had to overcome different levels of adversity to reach success. Their success, through resilience, is an inspiration for others to succeed."
The summit provides ideas for seasoned agents looking for career options such as becoming a commercial leasing agent. Benefits include the hours. “It’s a 9-5, Monday to Friday gig and in three years, you know where your revenue is and can plan for a regular income.”
Realtor, Collette McDonald, is excited to be part of a dynamic pack of women who are passionate about leading the next generation of Realtors into the financial freedom and that is what this event embodies.
Collette is a top producer in the Atlanta Metro Market with over 350 million in real estate sales, is also a coach, speaker, and mentor. She currently has 64 agents that she directly mentors and coaches while assisting Harris Real Estate University as a coach and speaker as well. "This new group of dynamic women is taking the real estate world to a whole new level," says Kim Hayden, Resilience Series Event Founder.
The summit ran daily from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. EST however because of realtors schedules, the event is available for purchase and full playback.
Tickets are $87 to receive a full event playback. Click here to purchase!
Hayden says it’s important for attendees to know that the list is not sold or shared. The event is open to everyone. “It’s not a recruiting event but a gathering of like-minded women looking to be leaders in their communities. It’s a safe environment. Come and feed your mind.”
Resilience Series 2021