Treasurer Magaziner Kicks-Off Financial Literacy Month

General Treasurer Seth Magaziner today kicked off Financial Literacy Month, announcing a series of financial empowerment activities and educational opportunities geared towards building the long-term financial security of Rhode Islanders at every stage of their life.

"Financial literacy is about more than knowing how to balance a checkbook or building your personal budget - it is about empowering every Rhode Islander to make smarter choices to improve their quality of life," said General Treasurer Seth Magaziner. "As General Treasurer, my top priority is providing every Rhode Islander with the tools they need to succeed."

Throughout the month of April, Rhode Island students will have the opportunity to participate in the Office of the General Treasurer's first ever Financial Literacy Challenge and Scavenger Hunt, hosted in partnership with EverFi and CollegeBound Saver. The online quiz consists of 10 questions for students between kindergarten and college that focus on financial literacy and iconic Rhode Island themes. Upon successful completion, students will be entered into a drawing by age group to win the $500 CollegeBound prize. The quiz, guidelines and its terms and conditions are all available online at treasury.ri.gov/fin-lit-month.

Treasurer Magaziner is also partnering with the FDIC to facilitate a webinar on the Impacts of COVID-19 on Insured Account Access in Rhode Island on April 14th for staff from banks, Community Development Financial Institutions (CDFIs), credit unions and community based organizations serving Rhode Island and the South East Massachusetts area. Throughout April, Treasurer Magaziner will join virtual Financial Literacy Fairs hosted by local banking institutions like Bank Newport, Westerly Credit Union and others, providing Rhode Island students resources on financing basics from how to balance a check book to managing personal lines of credit. Additionally, the Treasurer's Office will host its quarterly Financial Empowerment Roundtable, which will virtually convene representatives from government, non-profits, education, businesses, and banking on April 21st to network and share ideas on how to encourage economic growth locally.

Additional financial empowerment activities and opportunities will be announced throughout the month of April. For more information on Financial Empowerment initiatives hosted by the Office of the General Treasurer, please visit treasury.ri.gov/programs/financial-empowerment/.

