Accessible Travel Professional becomes a Verified Travel Advisor, why this matters
TravelAble is one of a handful of autism-focused travel agencies nationwideMIDLOTHIAN, VA, USA, April 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sarah Marshall, CTA, recently earned the distinguished Verified Travel Advisor certification from the American Society of Travel Advisors (ASTA) as part of a commitment to industry learning, professionalism, and ethical boundaries beyond reproach.
The American Society of Travel Advisors is the leading global advocate for travel advisors, the travel industry, and the traveling public. ASTA's certification programs provide a higher level of verifiable professional knowledge to the advanced seller of travel. Completion of the Verified Travel Advisor Program proves to the traveler, and the industry, that the advisor has the highest level of proficiency and dedication to their business. Only ASTA members subscribe to a 12-point Code of Ethics, the core of which is the concept of “Integrity in Travel.” Put simply, this is the pledge our members stake their reputations on.
The intense nine-course curriculum allots twelve months of completion consisting of training manuals, online videos and exams. Once completed, the travel advisor is awarded the distinguishing mark of being an ASTA Verified Travel Advisor.
While earning the VTA certification is rigorous, in this case Marshall is unique in that she is one of the only agencies with this certification committed to serving the disability community. Her new title comes with the bonus of elevating accessibility issues to the forefront of the travel industry.
Sarah Marshall is the owner of TravelAble, a full-service travel consultancy with a mission is to create a travelable world by designing custom accessible adventures that perfectly support a traveler’s unique desires, needs, and budget. Their team of consultants works directly with consumers as well as travel suppliers to define inclusive travel and create accessible travel experiences for clients.
Marshall was inspired to start TravelAble when her son was born in Israel in 2009 and had to spend 5 months in the NICU there. Learning the ropes of traveling with a child with medical needs and autism taught Marshall and her family a lot of lessons about what accessible travel really entails.
“Many potential travelers who meet with me have asked what accessible means,” explained Marshall. “Accessible to TravelAble means those tools, those destinations, those supports that you as a traveler need to access the vacation.” Marshall provides a lot of guidance through the planning process, as well as individualizing every vacation so it meets a traveler’s exact needs.
“We spend a lot of time building relationships with accessible travel providers in countries such as France, Italy, Costa Rica, Singapore, and so many more,” Marshall notes. “Whether you want a cruise or a bucket-list trip, we design the fully accessible vacation of your dreams.”
Marshall’s other professional recognitions include Certified Travel Associate (The Travel Institute), Certified Autism Travel Agent (IBCCES), Certified Leisure Travel Agent (TLN), as well as being a proud member of the American Society of Travel Agents (ASTA) and the Family Travel Association (FTA).
To learn more about TravelAble and how Sarah Marshall can help with travel plans, call (855) 500-3440 or visit www.travelablevacations.com.
About ASTA:
Rebranded in 2018 as the American Society of Travel Advisors, ASTA is the leading global advocate for travel advisors, the travel industry and the traveling public. Its members represent 80 percent of all travel sold in the United States through the travel agency distribution channel. Together with hundreds of internationally based members, ASTA’s history of industry advocacy traces back to its founding in 1931 when it launched with the mission to facilitate the business of selling travel through effective representation, shared knowledge and the enhancement of professionalism. For more information about the Society, visit ASTA.org. Consumers can connect with an ASTA travel advisor at TravelSense.org.
About the ASTA Verified Travel Advisor Program:
There are all kinds of industry certifications in the travel industry. All of which are very valuable and attest to hard work and determination. The ASTA Verified Travel Advisor (VTA) certification program lets the travel industry and the consumer know that advisor is one of unparalleled knowledge, professionalism, and ethical boundaries beyond reproach. The continuing education component of the program is available after completion of the certification. For more information, check out or FAQ sheet.
