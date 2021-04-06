Luke Guy, CEO Of LG Solutions, Is Helping Small Business Be Heard In A Big Way

Luke Guy has announced his role in helping small business owners get press with his company.

SAVANNAH, GA, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Luke Guy at LG SOLUTIONS has just announced his role in helping small business owners gain traction during one of the worst times America has ever seen.

After running paid media since 2013, and being seen by millions around the world, Luke has decided to help with the very thing most struggle with.

He has been featured by the top marketing sites in the world and has worked with influencers that have touched tens of millions of people.

2020 left many companies in pieces and many will never see recovery, but for those who get up one more time, they will be glad they did.

After spending six figures in ad cost for himself personally, he knows the benefits of paid media. He understands most won't be able to do this as he did and has decided to help them in a big way. The only way to combat ad costs is to push social proof and to build relationships within the niche.

With over 1.5 million podcasts available online, and thousands of news sites that are hungry for the next story, Luke has decided to take his skills and find those who are ready to be seen as the next expert in their space.

If you're wanting to go on a "Media Tour" and build credibility watch his free masterclass here: thelukeguy.com