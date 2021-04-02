Dr. Mukaram Gazi on Raising Awareness for Men’s Health in New Jersey
Preventative care and awareness are often the best way to effectively treat many conditionsTRENTON, NJ, USA, April 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Despite this truth, many people avoid the doctor until their symptoms are unbearable. Though men tend to have shorter lifespans, they are less likely to go to the doctor than women. Dr. Mukaram Gazi has dedicated his career to improving men’s health awareness and treatment options as a leading urologist and clinical assistant professor in New Jersey.
The Serious Medical Threat Facing Men
Men die five years earlier than women on average, but women visit the doctor twice as much, according to the Men’s Health Network. Certain conditions are more prevalent in men and can be prevented with early detection and treatment of these issues.
One study noted:
“An important obstacle to improving men's health is their apparent reluctance to consult a doctor. US research shows that men with health problems are more likely than women to have had no recent contact with a doctor regardless of income or ethnicity.1 This reluctance means that men often do not seek help until a disease has progressed.2 Late presentation can have serious consequences. For example, deaths from melanoma are 50% higher in men than women despite a 50% lower incidence of the disease.”
A Mission Producing Meaningful Work
Most doctors are set on helping patients, but few go into urology as a specialty. Dr. Mukaram Gazi chose the field because he wanted to really make a difference in the lives of his patients. He is dedicated to helping men uncover the things causing them interruptions in their daily lives—some of which include very serious health issues.
Some of these issues treated by Dr. Gazi include:
Cancers of the Genito-Urinary Tract (e.g. Prostate, Bladder, Kidney, Testicular, Penile)
Kidney, Ureteral, and Bladder Stones
Slow urination, frequent urination, feeling like you aren’t emptying your bladder
Prostate growth common with age (BPH)
Overactive bladder
Circumcisions
Providing NJ Patients with Good Outcomes
Dr. Gazi says he is proud of how the Rezum and Urolift Center of Excellence is able to provide excellent care and good outcomes for patients there. He founded the practice in 2003 and practices there while acting as a clinical assistant professor at Rutgers RWJ Medical School and a fellow of the American College of Surgeons.
“Our mission is to be a solutions-based practice where we can maximize the quality of the care we deliver our patients with a commitment to excellence, integrity, innovation, and treatment,” says Dr. Mukaram Gazi. “We treat our patients with dignity and help them overcome the problems impacting their quality of life. The Center makes it possible for men in Hamilton, NJ and surrounding areas to find top-level healthcare solutions without leaving the state.”
Offering Healthcare Options and Treatment for NJ Men
The Rezum and Urolift Center of Excellence specializes in addressing the issues that specifically affect men. Some of the key treatments offered by the center include:
SpaceOAR: a minimally invasive outpatient procedure that uses a temporary injectable gel to treat prostate cancer. This treatment typically leads to fewer complications and a much lower chance of radiation injury.
Treatment options for an enlarged prostate using UroLift implants to hold the enlarged prostate tissues away from the urethra or Rezum that uses water vapor to reduce the size of the prostate and provide relief.
A number of surgeries can be done in-office to treat certain urological disorders and diseases.
Treatments, including biopsies, ultrasounds, cystoscopies, and other procedures at the Center.
An Incontinence Care Center to provide treatment options for loss of bladder control, overactive bladder, urinary frequency, and urgency.
Various clinical trials and clinical studies to help improve urological healthcare options.
Dr. Gazi also provides patients with minimally invasive laparoscopic surgery as well as pediatric and adult circumcisions, urethroplasties, vasectomies, and other treatments at the hospital and surgery centers. He continues to focus on spreading awareness and helping men find solutions to problems that impact their wellbeing.
About Dr. Mukaram Gazi
Dr. Gazi graduated with a medical degree at the University of Miami School of Medicine and did his post-graduate training in urology at the UMDNJ-Robert Wood Johnson Medical School in New Brunswick, New Jersey. Dr. Gazi is currently certified by the American Board of Urology. He now works at University Urology Associates of New Jersey (UUANJ) and is a Rezum and Urolift Center of Excellence. He also acts as a clinical assistant professor at the Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School.
As a leader in the field, Dr. Gazi has won a number of awards and recognitions. He was named one of America's top urologists by Consumers' Research Council of America, US News and World Report, along with Castle Connolly Medical. He also earned a spot in the list of Top New Jersey Doctors by New Jersey Monthly from 2011 to 2020. He was the recipient of the 2019 Humanitarian Leadership Award from RWJBarnabas Health and Monmouth Medical Center South.
