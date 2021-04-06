ChrisLands Inc Celebrates 20 Years of Providing eCommerce Service Solutions

ChrisLands' 20th Anniversary ChrisLands eCommerce Service

May 3, 2021 marks ChrisLands Inc 20th Anniversary providing full software-as-a-service (SaaS) ecommerce solutions to independent merchants worldwide.

Through all the successes and even the mistakes, my one overarching intent was, and still is, to Do the Right Thing! When something doesn’t work right, it hurts. I feel it in the pit of my stomach.” — Jaymes Sorbel CEO

ST. LOUIS, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In early 2001, ChrisLands was founded with the intent of providing low cost, fully functional, online stores to independent merchants and, especially, to independent booksellers. A service that provided everything required to successfully operate an online store from hosting the store’s email all the way to the fully functional secure checkout. A place that allows merchants, of all types, the freedom to conduct their business online as they choose while keeping ChrisLands out of their way, as much as technically possible.

With this intent, ChrisLands has grown from a small ecommerce SaaS to hosting online stores across 10 different countries. ChrisLands achieved this milestone through the hard work and dedication of its founding members along with the help of various team members over the years as well as having a culture of customer service first. As a consequence, store owners choose to use ChrisLands’ services for many years. Over half the current stores have been with ChrisLands over 10 years and the longest continuously operating store signed up on June 6, 2001.

Over the years, ChrisLands has continually improved their service by adding and improving the hardware infrastructure as well as updating and adding new features to the their software. ChrisLands started on a single leased server and has grown into a privately owned cloud based network infrastructure. The current updated software has advanced from code written by a single developer in 2001 to now incorporating all the latest best practices and features needed for a powerful and successful secure online store.

Chief Executive Officer, Jaymes Sorbel remarked: "When I started this adventure 20+ years ago, I had a vision of what ChrisLands could be. Given some of the speed bumps along the way, we are not there yet. I’m pushing to make 2021 the year that I finally reach that vision! Working towards achieving this vision, I can honestly say, the best is yet to come.”

About ChrisLands Inc.

ChrisLands Inc. is a SaaS ecommerce platform that allows independent merchants to build and grow their businesses online. As a SaaS ecommerce solution, ChrisLands Inc. provides merchants a full featured and powerful ecommerce platform including everything needed to run an online store from domain and email hosting all the way to a fully functional secure checkout system. Hundreds of B2B and B2C companies across 10 countries use ChrisLands Inc as their ecommerce service provider.