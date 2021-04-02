Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Heartland Schedules First Quarter Earnings Call for April 26, 2021

/EIN News/ -- Dubuque, IA, April 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Officials of Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ: HTLF) announced today that the company plans to broadcast a conference call detailing its First Quarter 2021 earnings live over the internet at www.htlf.com at 5:00 p.m. ET on Monday, April 26, 2021. Lynn B. Fuller, Executive Operating Chairman; Bruce K. Lee, President and CEO, and Bryan R. McKeag, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will conduct the conference call. Financial results will be available on the company’s website on April 26, 2021, after the market closes. There will be a question-and-answer session following the presentation.

Shareholders, analysts and other interested parties are invited to join the call:
-   To listen to the live call, please dial (866) 928-9948 at least five minutes before start time.
-   Webcast link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/otf52oe3



About Heartland Financial
About Heartland Financial USA, Inc. Heartland is a diversified financial services holding company with assets of approximately $17.9 billion as of December 31, 2020. Heartland provides banking, mortgage, private client, investment, treasury management, card services, insurance and consumer finance services to individuals and businesses. As of December 31, 2020, Heartland had over 125 banking locations serving communities in Iowa, Illinois, Wisconsin, New Mexico, Arizona, Montana, Colorado, Minnesota, Kansas, Missouri, Texas and California. Additional information about Heartland Financial USA, Inc. is available at www.htlf.com

Contact
EVP, Chief Financial Officer
Bryan R. McKeag
BMcKeag@htlf.com
563.589.1994


