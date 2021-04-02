Austin Drug and Alcohol Treatment Center, Any Length Retreat, Celebrates 9th Anniversary With Addiction Awareness Event.
The outdoor event is sponsored by local recovery beverage brand, Clean Cause, and will feature musical performances by Black Fret-nominated artists.AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We are facing the biggest addiction crisis in our nation’s history right now. The opioid epidemic continues to take headlines these days – and for good reason - as opiate-related deaths are skyrocketing. We lost 81,000 Americans to the crisis in 2020 alone. Recent CDC statistics show that an average of 95,000 people in the U.S. lose their lives each year due to alcohol-related causes. Methamphetamines – drugs not typically known for their deadly overdose rates - are now displaying disturbing trends, as overdose deaths have surged over the last eight years. As the nation was forced into lockdown and our mental health placed on hold, substance use disorders escalated, creating a pandemic within the pandemic. All the while, getting help for addiction became less accessible, as treatment centers were forced to close their doors – either temporarily or permanently.
On April 24th, Austin drug and alcohol treatment center, Any Length Retreat, will host an interactive outdoor festival to raise awareness for the escalating substance use disorder crisis in our country. With this event, the treatment center will also celebrate their ninth anniversary and express gratitude for their ability to safely remain open throughout the pandemic. “With so many facilities closing due to COVID-19, we feel so blessed that we were able to meet safety standards and keep our doors open for those that needed help,” says Any Length Retreat founder, Robert White.
The event, which is called “Any Length Fest,” is sponsored by Austin-based recovery beverage brand, Clean Cause, and will feature live music from Black Fret-nominated artists, CrossFit classes from Any Length Retreat’s Certified Personal Trainer and National CrossFit competitor, Chase Christian, recovery speakers, local food trucks, and vendor booths. All proceeds from Any Length Fest benefit the treatment center’s non-profit organization, Stairway to Sobriety, a scholarship fund providing financial assistance to those who cannot afford treatment for substance use disorders. www.stairwaytosobriety.org.
Any Length Fest event details:
Any Length Retreat
15401 Cameron Rd
Pflugerville, TX 78660
Saturday, April 24th 2021
Doors 2:00pm CST
Live music 6:00pm - 9:00pm CST
$20 suggested donation at the door
*Free access, food and beverages, and gift bags for members of the press who attend
About Any Length Retreat
Any Length Retreat’s vision is help men and their families find lifelong freedom from addiction. We strive to create a supportive and compassionate community, helping men discover their authentic selves through a process of holistic healing and fundamental transformation of mind, body, and spirit. Through our evidence-based and individualized program, rooted in the spiritual principles of the 12 Steps, men and their families can successfully recover from addiction and enjoy the lives they were always meant to live – lives of joy, freedom, and purpose.
Our event would not be possible without the contributions we have received from our local recovery community. Special thanks to Alpha 180, Active Recovery Homes, New Hope Ranch, Three Pillars Recovery, Rise Recovery/Family Hospital Systems, Atomic Souls Counseling, LOA Construction, Lighthouse Recovery, and Heartwood Recovery.
