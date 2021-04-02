Alex Rasmussen, Leading Orthodontic Advertising And Marketing Expert, and CEO of Neon Canvas Zoom In DotCom Magazine

Alex Rasmussen, Well Known Advertising And Marketing Expert, and CEO of Neon Canvas Zoom Interviewed at DotCom Magazine The DotCom Magazine Entrepreneur Spotlight Show The DotCom Magazine Exclusive Zoom Interview The DotCom Magazine Exclusive Entrepreneur Spotlight Series The DotCom Magazine Entrepreneur Spotlight Series

SAN FRANCISCO, CLAIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alex Rasmussen , Well Known Orthodontic Advertising And Marketing Expert, and CEO of Neon Canvas Zoom Interviewed for The DotCom Magazine Entrepreneur Spotlight Series.Alex Rasmussen, prominent Orthodontic advertising and marketing expert, and CEO of Neon Canvas joins other leaders, trailblazers, and thought leaders being Interviewed for the popular DotCom Magazine Entrepreneur Spotlight Series.Alex Rasmussen has been Zoom Interviewed by Andy “Jake” Jacob, CEO of DotCom Magazine for the Online Magazine’s Entrepreneur Spotlight Video Interview Series. Alex Rasmussen joins other leaders selected by the editorial team of DotCom Magazine be interviewed on compelling video series.FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASEAlex Rasmussen, a leading Orthodontic advertising and marketing expert, and energetic CEO of Neon Canvas has been Zoom interviewed by DotCom Magazine as part of the online magazine’s Entrepreneur Spotlight Video Interview Series.Alex Rasmussen of Neon Canvas joins other leading CEO’s, founders, and thought leaders that have participated in this informative and popular video interview series. In the interview, Alex Rasmussen discusses the newest offerings of Neon Canvas, what makes the company different than other firms, and shares brilliant thoughts on leadership and entrepreneurship. Alex Rasmussen joins other leaders building strong and compelling companies that have been invited to participate in the exclusive video series.Andy Jacob, CEO of DotCom Magazine says, “The interview with Alex Rasmussen was remarkable. He has an awesome background in the Orthodontic advertising and marketing space. The success of Neon Canvas is a true testament to their team and their people. It was a real honor to have Alex Rasmussen on the video series. Interviewing Alex Rasmussen was a lot of fun, educational and excellent. It was fantastic to have Alex Rasmussen on the show, and I know people will be absolutely intrigued by what he has to say.”Andy Jacob continues, “It is the goal of DotCom Magazine to provide the absolute best in what entrepreneurship has to offer. We have interviewed many of the leading entrepreneurs in their respective field, and Alex Rasmussen of Neon Canvas has a remarkably interesting story. We were incredibly happy to have Alex Rasmussen on the show as it takes amazing leadership to build a company like Neon Canvas. There are so many powerful and talented entrepreneurs throughout the world. I am extremely fortunate to interview the best of the best, and I always come away humbled by how many dynamic and talented people are building amazing companies. Alex Rasmussen and Neon Canvas are providing phenomenal service to their Orthodontic clients, and they have leveraged their team’s background and experience to build a unparalleled company. As we scout the world for vigorous entrepreneurs and companies, it is always a wonderful experience for to meet leaders like Alex Rasmussen who are forging an incredible path for others. At DotCom Magazine, we believe entrepreneurs are the heartbeat of the world. We believe it is a world where risk takers must be lauded, saluted, and respected. Outstanding entrepreneurs know that nothing is given to them. Successful entrepreneurs get up every morning and give an amazing effort. We salute the leaders of this world like Alex Rasmussen”.DotCom Magazine is a leading news platform providing fascinating interviews with news makers, thought leaders, and entrepreneurs. DotCom Magazine is the leader in putting people with insatiable entrepreneurial spirit at the forefront of every story it publishes. The Entrepreneur Spotlight Interview Video Series looks at business through the lens of a successful entrepreneur’s mindset. The Entrepreneur Spotlight Series has included many high-profile leaders, including Inc500 founders, Ted Talk presenters, ABC Shark Tank participants, venture backed visionaries, high profile CEO’s and Founders, and many other wonderful thought leaders and entrepreneurs. DotCom Magazine covers Founders and CEO’s making a difference. Regardless of who the entrepreneur is, where they live, or what they are doing, if it is interesting and newsworthy, DotCom Magazine covers it. In selecting entrepreneurs for this important video series, we consider the newsworthiness of the story and what our readers want to learn about. If something is important to our readers, it is important to DotCom Magazine. The people at DotCom Magazine believe in including a diverse range of entrepreneur voices in our reporting, actively pursuing diversity in our entrepreneurs, and listening to our readers and viewers to make sure we are as open and responsive as possible.PRESS CONTACT: ANDY “JAKE” JACOB, EDITOR IN CHIEF, DOTCOM MAGAZINEEmail: Andy@DotComMagazine.comPhone: 602-909-9890Further Information: http://www.DotComMagazine.com

