Join the Fitness Competitions at TimiFiT and Win Rewards in Bitcoin and Ethereum Beginning April 5th

timifit

www.timifit.com

TimiFiT/TimiHealth brings to market the unique TimiFiT mobile health and fitness competitions platform.

AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, April 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TimiFiT is a custom-built enterprise grade mobile software application focused on giving groups, businesses, civic organizations and local municipalities the ability to create custom fitness competitions, along with the ability to create customized rewards for participants.  This unique connectivity can help organizations globally help incentivize individuals with their health and wellness goals.

TimiFiT benefits and capabilities include:
1. Connectivity for leading fitness trackers
2. Customized health and fitness competitions
3. Employee incentive program capabilities
4. Customized rewards capabilities
5. Social media sharing and engagement
6. Fun, engaging and motivating

TimiFiT is available in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. TimiFiT regional competitions via TimiFiT Miami, TimiFiT San Antonio, and TimiFiT Manchester (UK) will kick off April 5th, 2021. Please see terms and conditions (https://timihealth.com/timifit/timifit-terms-conditions.html)

About TimiFiT/TimiHealth:
The TimiHealth Blockchain powered platform offers a unique opportunity for businesses and individuals. The TimiFiT mobile app health and fitness competitions platform is positioned to give businesses and communities the technology infrastructure to help motivate and inspire healthier employees and communities.

Technology licensing opportunities are available. Please visit TimiFiT.com or email support@timifit.com

Will Lowe
TimiHealth
email us here
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

