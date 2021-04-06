Any Franchise Business Can Increase Online Sales Up to +54% With a Proper E-Commerce Website
Meet a new service from Naranga – an E-commerce website creation to proceed online orders and distribute them among your franchisees.
The Naranga team manages Edible Arrangements $400+ million E-commerce platform. It has the expertise and custom tech stack that’s perfect for any size franchise organization”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, USA, April 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Naranga team has launched a new service for franchise business, namely E-commerce website development, to help franchise owners increase their online presence and raise a number of clients and franchisees. According to the market trends, consumer spending habits have changed towards online shopping. The numbers in the US are close to 50%, and that is the main reason to offer goods or services online.
— Tariq Farid, Founder and CEO of Edible®
An E-commerce website helps franchises to proceed online orders and distribute them among franchisees. If a website can’t process orders, the business is simply draining its budget away. The website as a visiting card has gone. It is a powerful sales instrument for any type of business, including franchising. Following the trends will help you to stay on top of things.
First, a proper E-commerce website helps businesses to find their customers online. Then it helps distribute orders among different locations without visiting specific stores. Let your clients pay online on the website and provide them with high-level customer support and delivery. All these instruments are available for your website and Naranga knows the best way to implement them.
Web services from Naranga include affordable and full-featured sales platforms for any type of franchise business. Cooperation with high qualified developers from Eastern Europe makes it a perfect combination of terms and price. The team offers an audit of existing websites to check their weak points and writes an improvement plan. If needed, an E-commerce website can be built from scratch according to the client’s request. Before signing a deal, all the details are being communicated with a personal manager.
Maria Morenko
Naranga
+1 470-391-2573
Maria.Morenko@naranga.com