The mattress market is expected to reach USD 54.30 Billion by 2025 and is expected to grow with a CAGR of more than 7%
Global Mattress Market | Market Size, Mattress Share, Mattress Trends, Market Forecast, Market Dynamics, and Key Players.VADODARA, GUJARAT, INDIA, April 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- From the available evidence, it seems certain that the concept of the mattress originated during prehistoric times. By lying on piles of leaves, straw, and animal skins, early humans were able to sleep more comfortably and more soundly than they could have on hard surfaces. As greater numbers of people left a nomadic, hunting existence for a settled, agrarian lifestyle, primitive furnishings, including the bed, began to develop. With the increasing technological advancements and disposable income, currently, an average consumer replaces a mattress every 8 years.
To avail the sample report for free: https://www.bonafideresearch.com/samplereport/201119931/Global-Mattress-Market-Outlook-2025
The increasing demand for the mattress is backed by the increase in the housing and hospitality. Apart from this, the increasingly busy schedule of people is causing mental tiredness, making sound sleep a necessity. The purchase decision for a good mattress depends on many factors such as price, availability, and the material. This has a huge impact on the type of mattress preferred by buyers. Being the oldest form of mattress, the innerspring mattresses are common across the world, holding up to a share of more than 50% in the market which is followed by latex mattress. In 2019, the market is lead by double bed or full mattress segment, whereas the queen and king together hold fewer shares. APAC and NA together contribute close to 65% of the revenues. Even though the market seems to be opportunistic, the challenges of less spacious houses and a high dominance of the unorganized market in the developing countries hamper the growth.
We provide 10% free customization with this report; we have considered covid-19 effect for year 2020 and while doing forecasting.
The hotel industry is consistently growing, with over 700,000 hotels around the world, recovering well from the 2008 recession. In 2019, the global hotel industry was worth USD 570 billion. This incline in the hotel industry has a great influence on the mattress market. Commercial grade mattresses are designed for the extra abuse that hotels and resorts get. They have higher coil counts and reinforcements that are only found in commercial grade designs. Highly dominated by offline retailers, the online mattress market is at comparatively a preliminary stage. As the millennial customer are more attracted towards the online shopping methods, that provides added discount and free trials, the online mattress retails is expected to grow with a CAGR of more than 20%, by the forecasted period.
To Access Complete Report: https://www.bonafideresearch.com/product/201119931/Global-Mattress-Market-Outlook-2025
ASPECTS COVERED IN THE REPORT
• Market Size By Value for the period (2014-2025)
• Market Size By Value for Innerspring Mattress (2014-2025)
• Market Size By Value for Latex Mattress (2014-2025)
• Market Size By Value for Memory Foam Mattress (2014-2025)
• Market Size By Value for Other types of Mattress (2014-2025)
• Market Share by Application (2019 & 2025)
• Market Share by Mattress Type (2019 & 2025)
• Market Share by Mattress Size (2019 & 2025)
• Market Share by Region (2019 & 2025)
• Market Share by Country (2019 & 2025)
• Market Share by End User (2019 & 2025)
• Market Share by Sales Channel (2019 & 2025)
• Market Share by Company (2019)
MAJOR COMPANIES PRESENT IN THE MARKET
Tempur-Pedic International Inc, Serta Inc, Derucci, Simmons Bedding Company LLC, Hilding Anders, Recticel, Spring Air Company, MLILY, Select Comfort, Ruf-Betten, Kingsdown Inc., Corsicana, Southerland Bedding Co., Sleemon, Bed Holdings Co. Ltd., Pikolin, Kurlon Enterprise Ltd., Airland, Therapedic, Mengshen, Leggett & Platt, Paramount Bed Co. Ltd., Sealy Corporation, King Koil, Ashley, Sleep Number, Southerland Inc., Lianle, Breckle, Englander Mattress, Puffy Mattress, Comfur Mattresses.
Contact Us:
Bonafide Research
Steven Thomas, AM - Content Marketing
sales@bonafideresearch.com
Europe: +44 20 86385593
Americas: +1 201 793 8545 (NA)
APAC: +91 7878231309
https://www.bonafideresearch.com/
About us: Bonafide Research is one of the fastest growing market research and consulting company. We are expert in syndicated research reports & custom research solutions across the domains. We have been closely working with fortune 500 clients by helping them in tracking the constantly changing market scenario.
Steven Thomas
Bonafide Research
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn