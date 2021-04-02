Potbotics, Inc. Receives Conditional Approval to List on the Canadian Securities Exchange, in Connection with Business Combination with Prime Blockchain, Inc.

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, April 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- Potbotics, Inc. o/a RYAH ("RYAH" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, in connection with its previously announced business combination (the “Transaction”) with Prime Blockchain, Inc. (“Prime”), the resulting issuer that will be formed by the Transaction (the “Resulting Issuer”) has been conditionally approved to list on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the “CSE”), subject to completion of customary listing requirements of the CSE, including receipt of all required documentation.

The Transaction will be completed by way of a three-cornered merger (the "Merger") among the Company, Prime and RYAH Acquisition Corp. ("Subco"), a Florida corporation and a wholly owned subsidiary of Prime that has been incorporated for the purposes of completing the Transaction and under the laws of the state of Florida. The Merger will result in the Company combining its corporate existence with Subco, and the entity resulting from the Merger will be a wholly owned subsidiary of the Resulting Issuer.

The Transaction is anticipated to be completed on or before April 19, 2021, subject to the satisfaction or waiver of all closing conditions. As part of the Transaction, the Resulting Issuer will change its name to “RYAH Group, Inc.” and is expected to be posted for trading on the CSE under the ticker symbol “RYAH.”

About RYAH

RYAH is a big data and technology company focused on valuable predictive analysis in the global medical plant intake industry. The Company manages a complete digital ecosystem leveraging both Internet of Things and artificial intelligence to create a dynamic data service for the medical plant industry. It is developing a suite of IoT devices, including a Smart-Patch and Smart-Inhaler device capable of storing all formulation lab results, measuring patient sessions in real-time and capturing instant feedback for plant dose management. Its robust artificial intelligence platform aggregates and correlates HIPAA-compliant medical data, which is intended to help doctors and patients personalize plant-based and other therapeutic treatments to better predict treatment outcomes. The data collection is also relevant for pharmacies, clinics, growers, dispensaries and licensed processors (LPs) to monitor and manage plant-based medicine and other formulation effects on patients. With a strong IP portfolio, RYAH gathers deep and insightful data on the complete medical plant life cycle, from seed to consumption.

Cautionary Statements

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release.

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute "forward-looking information" as such term is defined in applicable Canadian securities legislation and United States rules and regulation. The words "may," "would," "could," "should," "potential," "will," "seek," "intend," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect" and similar expressions as they relate to the Company are intended to identify forward-looking information. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking information. Specifically, forward-looking statements in this press release include statements relating to the consummation of the Merger and the listing on the CSE (including the choice ticker symbol). Forward-looking statements reflect the Company's current views and intentions with respect to future events and current information available to the Company and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors could cause the actual results, performance or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking information to vary from those described herein should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize. Should any factor affect the Company in an unexpected manner, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, the actual results or events may differ materially from the results or events predicted. Any such forward-looking information is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement. Moreover, the Company does not assume responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of such forward-looking information. The forward-looking information included in this press release is made as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information, other than as required by applicable law.

