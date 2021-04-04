Global Biotechnology Services Market Trends, Strategies And Opportunities In The Biotechnology Services Market 2021-2030

Biotechnology Services Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Impact And Recovery To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, April 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘Biotechnology Services Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Impact And Recovery To 2030’ published by The Business Research Company, the biotechnology services market is expected to reach $265.1 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 12.8%. The increasing pervasiveness of conditions like hepatitis B, diabetes, and cancer is driving the research in biotechnology.

The biotechnology services market consists of the sales of biotechnology services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that engage in conducting research and experimental development in biotechnology. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.

Trends In The Global Biotechnology Services Market

Collaborations and partnerships between industry players are a growing trend in the field of biotech services. In Dec 2019, Interpace Pharma, a subsidiary of Interpace Biosciences, dealing in pharmacogenomics testing, genotyping and biorepository services, collaborated with Genecast Biotechnology Co. Ltd for jointly developing, promoting, and offering translational studies and clinical trial solutions to the industry.

Global Biotechnology Services Market Segments:

The global biotechnology services market is further segmented based on service, industry, areas of application and geography.

By Service: Prevention and Disease Control, Public Engagement Activities, Health Education and Research, Food Biotechnology Services, Donor Recruitment, Tissue Collection, Cell Processing and Isolation, Research and Development.

By Industry: Clinical Research Organizations (CROs), Contract Manufacturers Organizations (CMOs), Contract Research and Manufacturing Services (CRAMS).

By Area of Application: Pharmaceutical, Biotechnological, Academic, Clinical Trial, Healthcare Sectors.

By Geography: The global biotechnology services market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa

Biotechnology Services Global Market Report 2021 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides biotechnology services market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global biotechnology services market, biotechnology services market share, biotechnology services market players, biotechnology services market segments and geographies, biotechnology services market’s leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares. The biotechnology services market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Read Biotechnology Services Global Market Report 2021 from The Business Research Company for information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region And By Country; Historic And Forecast Size, And Growth Rates For The World, 7 Regions And 12 Countries

Biotechnology Services Market Organizations Covered: Novartis, Fisher BioService, Pfizer, Novo Nordisk, BioAlps, Precision for Medicine, Sartorius, Aldevron.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. It has over 200 research professionals at its offices in India, the UK and the US, as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services and technology. TBRC excels in company, market, and consumer research.

