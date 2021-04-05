Digital Diabetes Management Industry Grows With Increasing Prevalence Of Diabetes

Digital Diabetes Management Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change To 2030

The Business Research Company’s Digital Diabetes Management Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change To 2030

The increasing prevalence of diabetes is projected to propel the demand for digital diabetes management devices and related services, increasing the demand for the market. Diabetes is a leading cause of death with 30% of loss of life expectancy from diagnosis of diabetes. According to the European Society of Cardiology’s (ESC) global statistics on diabetes published in April 2019, approximately 4 million people under the age of 60 years die from diabetes every year. The prevalence of diabetes for the age group 20-79 years is predicted to increase to 9.9% to reach 628.6 million people with an expected growth of 48% by the end of 2045 globally. Digital diabetes management devices provide continuous care for diabetic patients and provide relevant data for further analysis.

The global digital diabetes management market is segmented by product & service into devices, application, data management software & platforms, services, by device type into handheld devices, wearable devices and by end user into self/home healthcare, hospitals & specialty diabetes clinics, others.

The global digital diabetes management market is expected to grow from $6.17 billion in 2020 to $7.37 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.4%. Digital diabetes management market growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The smart diabetes management market is expected to reach $17.09 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 23%. The countries with digital diabetes management market shares covered in TBRC’s report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Major players in the digital diabetes management industry are Bayer AG, Medtronic, Roche Diagnostics, Dexcom, Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Ascensia Diabetes Care, Insulet Corporation, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Tandem Diabetes Care, and LifeScan Inc.

Digital Diabetes Management Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change To 2030 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides digital diabetes management market overview, forecast digital diabetes management market size and growth for the whole market, digital diabetes management market segments, and geographies, digital diabetes management market trends, digital diabetes management market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

