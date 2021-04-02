Sabra Issues Limited Recall of Certain Classic Hummus Products

The Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) is advising consumers that Sabra Dipping Company is voluntarily recalling approximately 2,100 cases of 10 oz. Classic Hummus because they were potentially contaminated with Salmonella. The recall is limited to products produced on Friday, February 10, 2021 with a "Best Before" date of April 26th. This product has a UPC of 300067.

This product was distributed to 16 states, including Rhode Island. No illnesses or consumer complaints have been reported to date in connection with this recall. This issue was discovered by a routine screen of a single tub by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Consumers can contact Sabra Consumer Relations at 1-866-265-6761 for additional information Monday – Friday from 8 AM to 8 PM Eastern Standard Time. Additionally, consumers who have purchased the specific recalled product are urged to return it to the place of purchase or visit www.sabrahummusrecall.com for product reimbursement.

Consumption of food contaminated with Salmonella can cause salmonellosis. The most common symptoms of salmonellosis are diarrhea, abdominal cramps, and fever within 12 to 72 hours after eating a contaminated product. Most people recover without treatment. In rare circumstances, infection can produce more severe illness and require hospitalization. Older adults, infants, and persons with weakened immune systems are more likely to develop a severe illness. Individuals concerned about an illness should contact their health care provider.