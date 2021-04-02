Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
S.D. HIGHWAY 44 REOPENED WEST OF RAPID CITY

For Immediate Release:  Thursday, April 1, 2021

Contact:  Mike Carlson - 605-394-2248

RAPID CITY, S.D. –  South Dakota Department of Transportation says S.D. Highway 44 has reopened west of Rapid City between Norris Peak Road at Johnson Siding and Chapel Lane. 

Officials say there are still active fires in the area. SDDOT asks the traveling public to use reduced speeds in active fire zones. Motorists are advised to be alert to fire-fighting equipment traveling on Highway 44. Please be courteous and allow emergency personnel the necessary space to do their jobs as they keep the community safe.

For complete information, visit https://sd511.org or dial 511. 

##

