Milling and Asphalt Paving to Begin Between Blunt and Harrold on U.S. Highway 14

For Immediate Release: Thursday, April 1, 2021

Contact: Dean VanDeWiele, Pierre Area Engineer - 605-773-5294

PIERRE, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Transportation says that work will begin Monday, April 5, 2021, on an asphalt resurfacing project on U.S. Highway 14 from three miles east of Blunt to three miles east of Harrold.

Work on the project will include cold milling, asphalt concrete resurfacing, bridge rail upgrade and erosion, and pipe repair. The bridge rail upgrade portion of the project will begin on Monday, April 5, 2021, with projected completion by the end of the month. Traffic will be moved through the work zone with the use of stop signs, utilizing alternating “stop and go” traffic.

Cold milling of the top one inch of the existing asphalt surface will be followed by blade leveling and strengthening the asphalt prior to placing two inches of class Q3R asphalt. The cold milling will begin Monday, May 17, 2021, with asphalt paving commencing Wednesday, May 26, 2021.

During both cold milling and asphalt paving operations traffic will be moved through the work zones with the use of flaggers and a pilot car. Motorists can expect delays during these times. The contractor anticipates completing all operations, including the asphalt paving, by mid-July.

The contractor on the $3.6 million project is Asphalt Paving & Materials Company of Huron. The completion date is Aug. 27, 2021.

For complete road construction information, visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.