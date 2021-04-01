Sen. Sandy Crawford’s Capitol Report for the Week of March 29

This week, many legislative proposals were discussed at length. Two of those bills that received first-round approval from the Missouri Senate are Senate Bill 120 and Senate Bill 327.

Senate Bill 120 contains a number of provisions relating to our military. This measure would name November as “Military Family Month,” make changes to the term “military spouse” for tax purposes, clarify state law regarding tax deductions for military retirement benefits and several other reforms regarding Missouri’s military community. I am very happy to see this proposal move forward. The military is very important to our state.

Senate Bill 327 relates to child placement rules. This legislation would help both parents who adopt and foster parents. This proposal would provide additional tax credits and deductions for those parents and ease some of the more restrictive regulations on adoption and foster parenting. This would help not only those people who already take part, but those who would like either to adopt or become foster parents. This is another great bill that I hope makes it to the finish line and becomes law this year.

Work also continues on Missouri’s next operating budget, and I will have updates for you as this legislation moves to the Missouri Senate.

My husband, John, and I want to wish you and your family a Happy Easter.

I am honored to serve as your senator in the Missouri Senate. If, at any time, you have questions, concerns or ideas regarding state government, please feel free to contact me at (573) 751-8793 or Sandy.Crawford@senate.mo.gov.

Theresa Clement (Wright County) and Valerie Thompson (Dallas County) with Choices Pregnancy Center in Marshfield visited Sen. Crawford at the Capitol.