Audio: Sen. Karla Eslinger’s Podcast for the Week of March 29

JEFFERSON CITY — State Sen. Karla Eslinger, R-Wasola, discusses Senate Bill 494, legislation that would modify provisions relating to the placement of veteran designations on driver’s licenses and identification cards. This measure awaits time on the floor of the Missouri Senate. She also talks about Senate Bill 265, a measure that seeks to modify provisions related to workforce development in elementary and secondary education. This proposal was heard in committee this week. Senator Eslinger also discusses Senate Bill 584, which would modify provisions related to advance-practice registered nurses. This legislation has also been approved for full Missouri Senate discourse. She also touches on some of the visitors to her office this week.

To download audio, please right click on the file name and select ‘Save Target As”:

Eslinger-Podcast-033121 (3:48) Q: who raise cattle.