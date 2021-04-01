Sen. Angela Mosley’s Legislative Column for the Week of March 29, 2021

On Tuesday, March 30, I was proud to present Senate Bill 278 to the Senate Transportation, Infrastructure and Public Safety Committee. This legislation repeals a requirement in state law limiting the personal usage of historic vehicles to no more than 1,000 miles per year. I filed SB 278 after hearing from a constituent who did not want a mileage restraint on his historic vehicle, and I was happy to file this legislation to make that change.

This week, I also met with constituents to discuss Medicaid expansion, which was approved by voters in August 2020. Over the course of the past week, the Missouri House of Representatives debated and approved their version of the Fiscal Year 2022 state operating budget. During the House’s budget debate, lawmakers attempted to include funding for Medicaid expansion, but the House rejected those attempts. I am hopeful when the budget is sent to the Senate for our consideration, my colleagues and I will have a thorough conversation about the importance of providing life-saving health care to more Missourians. This is an issue I am passionate about, and I believe by expanding Medicaid, we have an opportunity to improve the quality of life for countless Missourians. I was happy to discuss this issue with my constituents and hear their concerns and questions regarding Medicaid expansion.

Additionally, on Thursday, April 1, at 6:00 p.m., I participated in a virtual town hall meeting hosted by AARP to discuss Medicaid expansion in our state. I was happy to lend my voice to this discussion and thankful for the opportunity to participate.

I look forward to future conversations with my colleagues in the Legislature about the importance of providing equitable access to quality health care to more Missourians. If you want to know more about Medicaid expansion in our state, feel free to contact my Senate office for more information.

For more information on Sen. Walton Mosley’s legislative actions, visit her official Senate website at www.senate.mo.gov/Mosley.