A Preview of Migratory 2021-22 Gamebird Hunting Seasons Now Available Online

NASHVILLE --- A preview of Tennessee’s 2021-22 migratory gamebird hunting seasons and regulations is now available for viewing. The preview was originally scheduled to be made at the March meeting, but the meeting had to be cancelled.

The TWRA is now welcoming comments on the migratory gamebird hunting and regulations. Comments may be emailed to TWRA.HuntingComments@tn.gov or mailed to Migratory Gamebird Comments, TWRA, Wildlife and Forestry Division, 5107 Edmondson Pike, Nashville, TN 37211.

All changes are within the federal frameworks and includes simple date changes for the 2021-22 calendar. There is a modification to the crow season which will allow it to coincide with phase 1 of the dove season. All sandhill crane tags will be issued by computer drawing.

The proposals include additional language to veterans and active military personnel waterfowl hunting days. During the veterans and active military personnel waterfowl season, non-veteran or non-active military personnel may be present, however, only veterans or active military persons may hunt. When other migratory bird seasons (e.g. goose seasons) are open during the veterans and active military waterfowl season, any properly licensed youth or adult not accompanied by veterans or active military may harvest legal game.

The recommended crow season is June 12-July 12 (phase 1), Sept. 1-first Sunday in September (phase 2), second Friday in September-Dec. 20 (phase 3, Friday, Saturday, Sunday only) and Jan. 1-Feb 28 (phase 4, no day restrictions).

The Tennessee Fish and Wildlife Commission will vote on the seasons and regulations at its April 22-23 meeting scheduled at Cedars of Lebanon State Park.

---TWRA---

View a preview of the 2021-22 Gamebird and Hunting Seasons