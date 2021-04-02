Convenient Family Fishing Education Opportunities Offered in Six Texas Metro Areas this Spring

Media Contact: TPWD News Business Hours , 512-389-8030

ATHENS – The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department’s Texas Freshwater Fisheries Center in Athens has partnered with Fishing’s Future and the George H.W. Bush Vamos A Pescar Education Fund to provide convenient fishing education opportunities for families throughout Texas.

“Partnering with the Texas Freshwater Fisheries Center and Take Me Fishing on the George H. W. Bush Vamos A Pescar Educational Fund Grant is a perfect fit for Fishing’s Future,” said Shane Wilson, CEO and Founder of Fishing’s Future. “Our three organizations are dedicated to increasing the educational knowledge of both young and old. TFFC is staffed with the sharpest minds and their staff brings real-life science and research into play. Fishing’s Future is a national angling educational organization based in Texas with more than 14 years of experience and expertise.”

The goals of the program include increasing fishing knowledge, skills, and abilities of participating families from Texas metro areas to ultimately increase fishing participation. In addition, the program intends to strengthen family bonds and their connections to the outdoors and fisheries resources.

“I hold to the fact that millions want to fish, but don’t know-how,” added Wilson. “The Vamos A Pescar Grant functions to introduce and provide knowledge and instruction to increase interest in recreational fishing within the Hispanic Population. My advice is, if you want to learn how to fish and become a lifelong angler, then this program is where you should start."

The program got rolling on February 27 and will run until the end of May with a variety of different activities to participate in. A total of 24 in-person family fishing events are being hosted in each of the six metro areas of Houston, San Antonio, Austin, Brownsville, Huntsville, and El Paso through May 31. All fishing equipment and expertise needed for your family to have a successful fishing event during the program is provided through the grant, TPWD, and Fishing’s Future. To ensure safe social distancing, families do need to register to participate at www.FishingsFuture.org.

To learn new skills and prepare families to go fishing on their own, Fishing’s Future and TFFC are hosting live virtual one-hour workshops. These live virtual workshops are convenient and fit around any family’s busy schedule as there two sessions each night, Monday through Thursday through May 20. Topics include, fishing knots, lures, and baits, rods, reels, and casting, water safety, fishing regulations, and fish habitat. Families can register for these free informative sessions at www.fishingsfuture.org.

Several additional educational resources have been produced and made available. Including, three online instructional videos that can be accessed at any time. One video simplifies the process and eliminates the confusion for families when they visit their local fishing tackle retail location to purchase equipment. Two additional video pieces provide instruction on fish cleaning and cooking your catch.

“We are excited to be partnering with Fishing’s Future to offer the George H.W. Bush Vamos A Pescar program and reach underserved families across Texas,” Tom Lang, TPWD Inland Fisheries Division Outreach Director said. “This effort provides so many excellent opportunities for families to participate in fishing, develop their fishing skills and knowledge, and of course spend quality time as a family. The utilization of in-person, virtual live workshops, video, and other downloadable content also makes this a very convenient program that can be worked into busy family schedules.”

For more information George H.W. Bush Vamos A Pescar Education Fund and educational programs, or to participate visit the Fishing Future’s website. To learn more about the Texas Freshwater Fisheries Center, including programs, exhibits and activities available to visitor’s, check out the TFFC website.