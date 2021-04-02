Rutland Barracks // DUI #5// DLS#5// FIPO// Negligent Operation// Arrest on Multiple Warrants

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS INCIDENT

CASE#: 21B401189

TROOPER RANK/FULL Name: Trooper Shawn Sommers

STATION: VSP - Rutland

CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101

DATE/TIME: April 1, 2021, at approximately 0846 hours

LOCATION: 770 Rutland Road, West Rutland, Vermont

VIOLATION: 1.) DUI #5

2.) DLS #5

3.) False Information to Police Officer

4.) Negligent Operation

5.) Arrest on Multiple Warrants

ACCUSED: Charles E. Whittemore

AGE: 46

RESIDENCE: West Rutland, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On April 1st, 2021, at approximately 0846 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police- Rutland Barracks responded to a motor vehicle crash on Rutland Road, in the Town of West Rutland, Vermont. Upon arrival, an investigation revealed Charles Whittemore negligently operated a motor vehicle while traveling west on Rutland Road, ultimately causing Whittemore’s vehicle to collide with a utility pole and three parked vehicles. Whittemore was transported to Rutland Regional Medical Center, where he displayed signs of drug impairment and was screened for DUI. An evidentiary blood sample was obtained from Whittemore at RRMC. Whittemore’s privilege to operate a motor vehicle on a public highway in Vermont was determined to be criminally suspended. He was taken into custody for additional arrest warrants and transported to the Rutland Barracks for processing. After processing, Whittemore was released to Probation and Parole and lodged at Southern State Correction Facility. Whittemore was issued a citation to appear in Rutland Superior Court- Criminal Division to answer to the above charges.

LODGED: Yes

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Attached

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Rutland Superior Court, Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: July 12, 2021 / 1000 hours

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.

