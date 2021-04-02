Rutland Barracks // DUI #5// DLS#5// FIPO// Negligent Operation// Arrest on Multiple Warrants
CASE#: 21B401189
TROOPER RANK/FULL Name: Trooper Shawn Sommers
STATION: VSP - Rutland
CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101
DATE/TIME: April 1, 2021, at approximately 0846 hours
LOCATION: 770 Rutland Road, West Rutland, Vermont
VIOLATION: 1.) DUI #5
2.) DLS #5
3.) False Information to Police Officer
4.) Negligent Operation
5.) Arrest on Multiple Warrants
ACCUSED: Charles E. Whittemore
AGE: 46
RESIDENCE: West Rutland, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On April 1st, 2021, at approximately 0846 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police- Rutland Barracks responded to a motor vehicle crash on Rutland Road, in the Town of West Rutland, Vermont. Upon arrival, an investigation revealed Charles Whittemore negligently operated a motor vehicle while traveling west on Rutland Road, ultimately causing Whittemore’s vehicle to collide with a utility pole and three parked vehicles. Whittemore was transported to Rutland Regional Medical Center, where he displayed signs of drug impairment and was screened for DUI. An evidentiary blood sample was obtained from Whittemore at RRMC. Whittemore’s privilege to operate a motor vehicle on a public highway in Vermont was determined to be criminally suspended. He was taken into custody for additional arrest warrants and transported to the Rutland Barracks for processing. After processing, Whittemore was released to Probation and Parole and lodged at Southern State Correction Facility. Whittemore was issued a citation to appear in Rutland Superior Court- Criminal Division to answer to the above charges.
LODGED: Yes
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Attached
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Rutland Superior Court, Criminal Division
COURT DATE/TIME: July 12, 2021 / 1000 hours
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.
