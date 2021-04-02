Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Middlesex Barracks / VCOR, VAPO, Criminal Threatening & Obstruction of Justice

VSP News Release-Incident 

 

STATE OF VERMONT 

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY 

VERMONT STATE POLICE 

 

NEWS RELEASE 

        

CASE#: 21A301235 

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ryan Butler & Trooper Benjamin Goodwin                            

STATION: Middlesex                       

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191 

 

DATE/TIME: 04/01/2021 0944 hours 

INCIDENT LOCATION: Williamstown, VT 

VIOLATION: VCOR, VAPO, Criminal Threatening, Obstruction of Justice 

 

ACCUSED: Ivan Alcide                                                 

AGE: 53 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Berlin, VT 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: 

 

On the above date and time Troopers were notified of a potential violation of Conditions of Release violation. Subsequent investigation revealed Alcide had contacted the victim, which violated his Conditions of Release and a Relief from Abuse order in place. Alcide was later located and taken into custody and transported to the Middlesex State Police Barracks for processing. Alcide was held on bail and ordered to appear on 04/02/21 at 1230 hours in Orange County Superior Court - Criminal Division. 

 

 

COURT ACTION: YES 

COURT DATE/TIME: 04/02/21 at 1230 hours         

COURT: Orange County Superior Court - Criminal Division 

LODGED - LOCATION: Northwest State Correctional Facility- St. Albans  

BAIL: 50,000 

MUG SHOT: N/A 

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of 

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time. 

 

 

