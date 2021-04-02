Middlesex Barracks / VCOR, VAPO, Criminal Threatening & Obstruction of Justice
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21A301235
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ryan Butler & Trooper Benjamin Goodwin
STATION: Middlesex
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 04/01/2021 0944 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Williamstown, VT
VIOLATION: VCOR, VAPO, Criminal Threatening, Obstruction of Justice
ACCUSED: Ivan Alcide
AGE: 53
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Berlin, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time Troopers were notified of a potential violation of Conditions of Release violation. Subsequent investigation revealed Alcide had contacted the victim, which violated his Conditions of Release and a Relief from Abuse order in place. Alcide was later located and taken into custody and transported to the Middlesex State Police Barracks for processing. Alcide was held on bail and ordered to appear on 04/02/21 at 1230 hours in Orange County Superior Court - Criminal Division.
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT DATE/TIME: 04/02/21 at 1230 hours
COURT: Orange County Superior Court - Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: Northwest State Correctional Facility- St. Albans
BAIL: 50,000
MUG SHOT: N/A
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.