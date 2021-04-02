Middlesex Barracks / VCOR, VAPO, Criminal Threatening & Obstruction of Justice

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21A301235

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ryan Butler & Trooper Benjamin Goodwin

STATION: Middlesex

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 04/01/2021 0944 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Williamstown, VT

VIOLATION: VCOR, VAPO, Criminal Threatening, Obstruction of Justice

ACCUSED: Ivan Alcide

AGE: 53

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Berlin, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time Troopers were notified of a potential violation of Conditions of Release violation. Subsequent investigation revealed Alcide had contacted the victim, which violated his Conditions of Release and a Relief from Abuse order in place. Alcide was later located and taken into custody and transported to the Middlesex State Police Barracks for processing. Alcide was held on bail and ordered to appear on 04/02/21 at 1230 hours in Orange County Superior Court - Criminal Division.

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: 04/02/21 at 1230 hours

COURT: Orange County Superior Court - Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: Northwest State Correctional Facility- St. Albans

BAIL: 50,000

MUG SHOT: N/A

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.