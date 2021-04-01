Hundreds of Philadelphians Receive COVID-19 Vaccinations At Senator Tartaglione’s Free Pop-Up Clinic

Philadelphia, PA – April 1, 2021 − State Senator Christine Tartaglione (D-Philadelphia) welcomed hundreds of constituents to Cedar Grove Academy in Northeast Philadelphia today for a free pop-up COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic. The senator partnered with state Rep. Jared Solomon (D-Philadelphia) and SunRay Drugs to organize and manage the one-day event in the city’s Lawncrest neighborhood.

“I am extremely pleased that we were able to deliver much-needed virus protection to the people of the 2nd Senate District and beyond,” Senator Tartaglione said. “Our goal is to make vaccination available and convenient for all eligible residents of the city. We achieved that today and will continue to work to improve vaccine access.”

Senator Tartaglione’s 2nd District spans portions of Northeast Philadelphia, Juniata, Kensington, and North Philadelphia. The city’s Department of Public Health has classified many communities in the district as high-risk for COVID exposure and has sought to increase vaccination rates in those communities.

SunRay Drugs, an independent chain of pharmacies with 25 locations in Pennsylvania and New Jersey, administered all vaccinations by appointment in accordance with Department of Public Health eligibility policy. Vaccines were available to individuals 65 and older, as well as those who qualify as Phase 1A or 1B by virtue of high-risk employment or medical conditions. A full explanation of current eligibility conditions in the city is posted on the Department’s website. These conditions apply only to Philadelphia. All other Pennsylvania counties are subject to guidance from the state’s Department of Health.

Individuals who were unable to attend today’s pop-up clinic and have not been vaccinated may call Senator Tartaglione’s office at 215-533-0440 or 215-291-4653 to sign up for a waiting list for a future pop-up clinic. The senator’s office will contact you when details are available.

Separately, Philadelphia residents are encouraged to complete the city’s Vaccine Interest Form online to become eligible for service at a city-operated clinic.

# # #

If you would like more information about this topic, please contact William Kenny at 215-533-0440 or William.Kenny@pasenate.com.