DLNR NEWS RELEASE: INPUT SOUGHT ON MANAGEMENT OF MAUI’S KAHIKINUI FOREST RESERVE – ONLINE PLATFORM LAUNCHED TO ENGAGE STAKEHOLDERS ONLINE

Kula – On the southern slopes of Haleakalā, an area once used for livestock grazing has been gradually turning back into native forest. Though the boundaries of the Kahikinui Forest Reserve has changed considerably since its establishment in 1928, the overarching goal of forest restoration and management has endured. Now, the DLNR Division of Forestry and Wildlife (DOFAW), is seeking input on a draft management plan for the Kahikinui State Forest Reserve that will guide management priorities for this area over the next decade. The draft plan contains a brief history of the area, a complete record of boundary changes over time, a description of natural and cultural resources, as well as an account of infrastructure and intended uses and management of the area.

In addition to producing the draft plan, DOFAW has developed an online platform to engage people in learning about the Kahikinui Forest Reserve and contributing to the planning process. Using the state’s digital mapping system as a foundation, users can explore engaging virtual information guides describing the Kahikinui Forest Reserve’s history, natural resources, threats, public uses, and proposed management priorities. Users can also participate in an online community survey and find information on how to submit comments that will be included as part of the planning process.

Written comments for the plan can be submitted and postmarked no later than, Friday, April 30, 2021:

 

