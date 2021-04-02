Justin Alpert of Hawaii Highlights New Ala Moana Center Attraction
The Xtreme 7D Dark Rides Offers One Engaging Experience Says Justin Alpert, General ManagerEWA BEACH, HA, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- If you're looking for something fun to do with the family then visit the new and interactive Xtreme 7D Dark Rides at the Ala Moana Center. Combining the interaction of a simulated ride with the excitement of a nonstop action video game, this new attraction is an immersive experience. If you have been on the Star Wars ride at Disneyland, which was created by the same company, this is the ride for you! General Manager Justin Alpert of Hawaii explains how exciting and interactive this new addition is to the Ala Moana Center.
Justin Alpert of Hawaii further notes that the Xtreme 7D Dark Ride is the same movement and chairs as the Star Wars ride at Disneyland except this ride is interactive. The company that created this attraction also engineered the Disneyland Star Wars ride, which has been a great success. Guests are handed laser guns and 3D glasses and can shoot whatever appears on the screen, whether it's robots, werewolves, or zombies, Justin Alpert of Hawaii explains.
For those who are worried about getting motion sickness, many participants who suffer from this condition did not get sick. They reported having a lot of fun due to the interactive nature of the attraction. The chairs shake a bit and rock back and forth but not in the same manner as a rollercoaster. Having enjoyed the ride many times, Justin Alpert of Hawaii further reports that the entire experience feels very real since the chairs move with the on-screen display.
There are currently four experiences: Road Fighters, Zombies, Werewolves, and Los Banditos. In the Road Fighters experience, you are in a post-apocalyptic wasteland, fighting off bad guys. The Zombies ride takes place in a creepy cemetery at night, while Werewolves is in Europe. Finally, Los Banditos takes place in the deserts of the Old West.
Whichever storyline you choose, you are immersed behind a giant curved silver screen shooting at bad guys. These worlds blend reactive gaming with competitive interactivity using the world's fastest targeting lasers to defend yourself against villains. These experiences are fun for those ranging in age from 5 to 75. Customers can enjoy a variety of combos with most opting for 3 or 4 rides that last 20-to-30 minutes to complete. This attraction is the busiest on rainy or windy days and during school, holiday breaks so the best time to enjoy the experience is during the evening on a sunny day so plan accordingly.
This exciting and family-friendly activity is located on the Hookipa Terrace Upper Level 4 near Macy’s at the Ala Moana Center. If you do not feel like driving into town for this enjoyable attraction, there is also a location at Ka Makana Alii in Kapolei. Tickets are only $8.99 per person, but you must make an appointment in advance due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Caroline Hunter
Web Presence, LLC
email us here