Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 797 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 218,129 in the last 365 days.

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky Law, P.A. Reminds Investors of Investigation of HWCC, BMTC, PRAH, and ATH Buyouts

/EIN News/ -- WILMINGTON, Del., April 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigrodsky Law, P.A. announces that it is investigating:

Houston Wire & Cable Company (NASDAQ GS: HWCC) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Houston Wire’s agreement to be acquired by Omni Cable, LLC. Under the terms of the agreement, Houston Wire’s shareholders will receive $5.30 in cash per share. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rl-legal.com/cases-houston-wire-cable-company.

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (NASDAQ GS: BMTC) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Bryn Mawr’s agreement to be acquired by WSFS Financial Corporation. Under the terms of the agreement, Bryn Mawr’s shareholders will receive 0.90 shares of WSFS per share. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rl-legal.com/cases-bryn-mawr-bank-corporation.

PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: PRAH) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to PRA Health’s agreement to be acquired by ICON plc. Under the terms of the agreement, PRA Health’s shareholders will receive 0.4125 shares of ICON and $80.00 in cash per share. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rl-legal.com/cases-pra-health-sciences-inc.

Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE: ATH) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Athene’s agreement to be acquired by Apollo Global Management, Inc. Under the terms of the agreement, Athene’s shareholders will receive 1.149 shares of Apollo per share. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rl-legal.com/cases-athene-holding-ltd.

You may also contact Seth D. Rigrodsky or Gina M. Serra cost and obligation free at (888) 969-4242 or info@rl-legal.com.

Rigrodsky Law, P.A., with offices in Delaware and New York, has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars on behalf of investors and achieved substantial corporate governance reforms in securities fraud and corporate class actions nationwide.

Attorney advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

CONTACT:         

Rigrodsky Law, P.A.
Seth D. Rigrodsky
Gina M. Serra
(888) 969-4242 (Toll Free)
(302) 295-5310
Fax: (302) 654-7530
info@rl-legal.com
https://rl-legal.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky Law, P.A. Reminds Investors of Investigation of HWCC, BMTC, PRAH, and ATH Buyouts

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Law


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.