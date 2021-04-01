NEWS RELEASE: NEW HAWAII CONDO LIVING GUIDE VIDEO SERIES NOW ONLINE

Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Posted on Apr 1, 2021 in Main, News Releases, PVL

 DEPARTMENT OF COMMERCE AND CONSUMER AFFAIRS

PROFESSIONAL AND VOCATIONAL LICENSING DIVISION

 DAVID Y. IGE GOVERNOR

CATHERINE P. AWAKUNI COLÓN DIRECTOR

AHLANI K. QUIOGUE LICENSING ADMINISTRATOR

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE April 1, 2021

NEW HAWAII CONDO LIVING GUIDE VIDEO SERIES NOW ONLINE

HONOLULU — The Hawaii Real Estate Commission released its new “Hawaii Condo Living Guide” video series to help deliver valuable information to current and prospective condominium owners and boards.

The first six educational videos are available online and broken up into a series of short segments for ease of viewing. The commission intends to continue releasing more engaging episodes periodically.

“This locally produced video series is a creative way to reach out to residents with important information,” said Condominium Education Specialist Lorie Sides. “We’re excited to help provide this accessible option to consumers and look forward to continuing to help them understand issues that may otherwise be challenging or confusing.”

VIDEO TOPICS INCLUDE:

  • Important Things to Know When Purchasing a Condo
  • Owner’s Rights and Responsibilities
  • Common Governance Issues
  • Dispute Resolution

The “Hawaii Condo Living Guide” video series is available on YouTube and at https://cca.hawaii.gov/reb/hawaii-condo-living-guide/. For more information, the public may call the Real Estate Branch at 808-586-2644.

The Real Estate Commission is one of 25 boards and commissions administratively attached to the Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs’ Professional and Vocational Licensing Division. It is responsible for the licensure, education and discipline of real estate agents; registration of prelicense schools, continuing education providers, condominium projects, condominium associations, condominium managing agents, and condominium hotel operators; and certification of prelicense and continuing education courses, and prelicense instructors.

# # #

Media Contact: Jayson Horiuchi Communications Officer Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs Email: [email protected] Phone: (808) 586-7582

