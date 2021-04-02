The Endodontic Specialists, The First Endodontic Group in Texas to Offer Cutting-Edge Gentle Wave Technology
The company, affiliates of the Dental Specialists, also utilizes high-tech microscope technology on every treatment.GARLAND, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Popular endodontics office, The Endodontic Specialists, is pleased to announce it is offering a state-of-the-art, game-changing technology – The Gentle Wave.
The Endodontic Specialists is a group of dental specialists and members of the American Association of Endodontics. The organization’s expert team, led by board certified specialist Dr. Maheeb Jaouni, include a dynamic group of endodontists who strive to provide the highest standard of professional care in a friendly and comfortable environment. When referred to The Endodontic Specialists, patients will be confident in receiving the finest endodontic care possible.
In the company’s most recent news, The Endodontic Specialists is now an authorized provider of The Gentle Wave. This procedure is an innovative alternative to standard root canal treatment that utilizes a powerful combination of procedure fluids and energy to clean the deepest, most complex portions of the root canal system – including the microscopic spaces that standard root canal treatments can miss. The Endodontic Specialists are the first endodontic office in Texas to offer such sophisticated technology.
“Cleaning the highly complex anatomy of the root canal system can present a real challenge in root canal therapy,” says Dr. Jaouni. “Our practice is meeting this challenge like never before with the state-of-the-art Gentle Wave technology. With this technology we can now address root canal issues in as little as one visit, with less discomfort, and provide a more intensive treatment option that is changing the landscape of endodontic procedures. We couldn’t be more pleased to be the first in our area of Texas to offer such an incredible opportunity to our patients.”
The Gentle Wave provides patients with a host of benefits, including:
● Little to no post-op discomfort
● Single visit root canals in most cases
● Faster healing rates
● Cleans microscopic spaces that standard root canal treatments cannot
● Preserves more of the dentin structure of the tooth
● Offers advanced cleaning and disinfection
● And so much more
For more information about The Endodontic Specialists, or The Gentle Wave, please visit www.theendodonticspecialists.com.
About The Endodontic Specialists
The goal of The Endodontic Specialists is to provide unsurpassed quality dental care in a compassionate environment of professionalism and clinical experience. The company specializes in a variety of endodontic procedures, including root canal treatment, root canal surgery and Root Canal Retreatments– all with the most high-tech treatment options available.
