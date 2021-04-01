Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Governor Newsom Appoints Judge to San Joaquin County Superior Court 4.1.21

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced the appointment of a judge to the San Joaquin County Superior Court.

San Joaquin County Superior Court

Patrick J. Smalling, 53, of Livermore, has been appointed to serve as a Judge in the San Joaquin County Superior Court. Smalling has served as a Deputy Public Defender at the San Joaquin County Public Defender’s Office since 2004. He was a Volunteer Deputy Public Defender at the San Francisco County Public Defender’s Office in 2004. Smalling earned a Juris Doctor degree from the New College of California School of Law. He fills the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Brett H. Morgan. Smalling is a Democrat.

The compensation for this position is $214,601.

