Richard Rakowitz, CEO of Yeet, Announces New Hyper Experience Technology
EINPresswire.com/ -- Yeet, the well-known lifestyle brand for gamers, today announced their new proprietary Yeet Hyper Experience Technology, debuting in the new Yeet monster joystick, the world’s first esports gaming joystick with true hyper capabilities. Yeet’s Hyper Experience Technology surpasses the industry-standard expectations of the regular gaming tools by vastly improving the gaming equipment on all sides, providing the aforementioned equipment with high responsiveness, speed, and reliability.
Currently, most top gaming joysticks support regular and moderately competitive gaming, and whilst most manufacturers have focused on making joysticks more comfortable and easier to use, little consideration has been given to the capabilities and responses of these joysticks in a high intensity setting. With faster PCs and more intense video games, higher quality joysticks can eliminate the possibility of the joystick breaking fast while keeping the smoothness of the games, significantly improving gameplay performance when a fraction of a second can be the difference between winning or losing.
“Quality and smoothness are very important parts of gameplay that significantly affects the overall gaming experience – and yet, it is overlooked by many companies that focused for too long on providing different types of designs while forgetting gaming competitiveness. Unlike regular joysticks, Yeet’s Monster Joystick higher quality, smoothness, and adaptability to the user’s gaming style would benefit everyone from casual to professional players by shaving off important milliseconds from the overall reaction time,” said Richard Rakowitz, CEO of Yeet. “During the development and testing process, we had the experience of a large pool of competitive players and gaming enthusiasts, many of whom reported significantly smoother and more responsive input when using the Hyper ExperienceTechnology featured in the new Monster Joystick esports gaming joystick.”
At least 8x faster – the science behind its speed
The speed of the new joystick is largely attributed to the lower frequency of the hardware which enables it to transfer the signal from and to the joystick at high speed. That, along with its responsiveness and highly adaptable keys makes the gaming experience richer, faster, and smoother which is something sought after by many gamers all around the world.
Yeet’s Hyper Experience Technology can send more up-to-date data to better match a console’s faster refresh rate. As a result, the delay between the latest report and the console’s frame rendering is much less when compared to that of the regular joystick’s rate, resulting in smoother and more up-to-date gaming control.
With higher input rates, the input delay can be significantly reduced, minimizing micro-stutters and abnormalities in the gaming control, resulting in smooth, accurate use of the joystick and, by extension, the game. Yeet’z Hyper experience Technology not only provides the fastest click latency, but also keeps the click-to-click variance to an absolute minimum – making it better than its other competitors from other leading gaming technologies.
Outpace the competition with Hyper Monster Joystick
Hyper Monster is the first Yeet peripheral to feature Yeet’s Hyper Experience Technology, making use of 3 key elements in one device to create the world’s fastest competitive gaming joystick. The previous generation’s adaptable keys, the comfortable design of Yeet joysicks, and the Hyper Experience Technology, deliver a gaming joystick with unrivaled speed, precision, and responsiveness.
The new generation of Yeet joysticks have been improved with greater tactile feedback, making each click feel and sound more comfortable than before. Eliminating the need for any additional delay used in traditional joysticks, this lightning-fast actuation is complemented by Hyper Experience Technology to provide the lowest input latency, helping gamers achieve those pro-levels of reaction times. Hyper-fast and durable, the new generation of Yeet joysticks are built to last.
Down to every last detail, a first-class experience:
This groundbreaking technology is packed into a solid, comfortable chasis, weighing just 150 grams. The Hyper Monster is fitted with the latest connectivity hardware and features Yeet’s high speed Cable to ensure fluid gaming even when the joystick is charging.
Through Yeet’s app, gamers can change the preprogrammed commands into what they see fit, assign secondary functions, and save all profile configurations to the joystick’s on-board memory. With enough storage for up to four on-board memory profiles, gamers enjoy instant access to their personalized settings wherever they are.
A stark upgrade over its predecessor, the Hyper Monster incorporates most of Yeet’s technology innovations to achieve a level of performance that has not been achieved before.
“Gaming is no longer just a way to entertain oneself, it’s a profession. That is indeed why both the regular and the professional gamers need the best equipment to have the best experience” is what Richard Rakowitz stated when referring to his latest technology that is supposed to bring a revolution to the gaming world. For more information, feel free to call 332-203-4134.
Richard Rakowitz
