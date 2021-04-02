Attorney General Moody Asks Online Platforms to Block the Sale of Fake COVID-19 Vaccination Cards
TALLAHASSEE, Fla.—Attorney General Ashley Moody today called on eBay, Shopify and Twitter to act immediately to prevent scammers from selling fraudulent COVID-19 vaccination cards on their platforms. Attorney General Moody is joined by a bipartisan coalition of 44 other attorneys general in raising concerns about the public health risks of fake COVID-19 vaccination cards in a letter to the companies’ chief executive officers.
Attorney General Ashley Moody said, “As the availability of COVID-19 vaccines increases, so do the number of scammers trying to exploit this health crisis for personal gain. I am asking
eBay, Shopify and Twitter to help us prevent fraud by taking action to stop the sale of fraudulent vaccination cards through their online platforms.”
Legitimate vaccination cards are issued to patients by health care providers upon administering the vaccine. Those who buy fake cards can fraudulently add personal information to the cards to falsely claim proof of vaccination. These deceptive cards threaten the health of our communities, slow progress in getting people protected from the virus and violate many state laws.
In the letter, the attorneys general ask the CEOs to:
Monitor their platforms for ads or links selling blank or fraudulently completed vaccination cards;
Promptly take down ads or links that are selling cards; and
Preserve records and information about the ads and the people who were selling the cards.
Attorney General Moody is joined in sending this letter by the attorneys general of Alaska, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, the District of Columbia, Georgia, Guam, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Northern Mariana Islands, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Utah, Vermont, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia, Wisconsin and Wyoming.To read a copy of the letter, click here.
