Flipkick Positioned as the Premier Agency and Technology Partner for Artists, Celebrities, and IP Holders Offering Physical NFTs

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Robert Testagrossa, a leading cryptocurrency developer, announced today the launch of Flipkick (www.flipkick.io), a premier agency and technology partner developing physical NFTs. NFTs, are non-fungible tokens which trade on the Ethereum platform and represent a tradeable one-of-a-kind item.

Robert Testagrossa developed with partner James Cropcho Flipkick’si nnovative process to cryptographically authenticate works of art such as sculptures and paintings using custom NFC tags. These tags include a secure link to the NFT’s immutable metadata which is signed by Flipkick on IPFS (the InterPlanetary File System). With Flipkick, every physical NFT that is sold at auction can be securely resold or turned in for delivery of the actual physical artwork.

When sales are completed, the holder of the NFT provides to Flipkick a signed message using the NFT wallet to redeem for delivery. The owner of the work can demonstrate it’s authenticity in perpetuity because the IPFS link physically present on it will forever authenticate it. Flipkick is the first company offering such cryptographic authentication of physical artwork that is sold as and linked to NFTs.

Robert Testagrossa’s founding partners include cryptography industry software engineers, a Hollywood A-list actor, a top recording artist, and the director of a well-known luxury brand. The company enables top-tier creators to develop new revenue streams and showcase their works to broad audiences.

Robert Testagrossa offers an array of development and cryptocurrency-focused solutions.