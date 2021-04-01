Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 773 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 218,080 in the last 365 days.

The Order of the Artisans Foundation Announces a 10k Grant program to grow their International Artisan Network (IAN).

Order of the Artisans Logo

The 10k grant will go to the 501c3 that provides the biggest list of confirmed international Artisans, and their stories.

Buy, Support, Be Artisan | The Future is Artisan”
— Michael Diaz
HAYMARKET, VA, USA, April 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Order of the Artisans Foundation is seeking assistance from other non-profit organizations in developing their international network of Artisans in preparation for a video series on international Artisans. The 501c3 foundation with the largest dataset will receive the grant, which is scheduled for award in the final quarter of 2021. Any 501c3 organizations may submit a dataset, and to be considered for the grant, the dataset must be cleansed and validated, e.g. valid Artisan contact information. An Artisan is defined by the Order of the Artisans as any individual who utilizes imagination and diligence to create a product of value. Datasets may be delivered to the following email address: isartisan@orderoftheartisans.org or kazakhballerina@brickelltechnology.com

Michael Diaz
Order of the Artisans Foundation
mdiaz@orderoftheartisans.org
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

The Order of the Artisans Foundation Announces a 10k Grant program to grow their International Artisan Network (IAN).

Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.