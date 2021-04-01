The Order of the Artisans Foundation Announces a 10k Grant program to grow their International Artisan Network (IAN).
The 10k grant will go to the 501c3 that provides the biggest list of confirmed international Artisans, and their stories.
Buy, Support, Be Artisan | The Future is Artisan”HAYMARKET, VA, USA, April 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Order of the Artisans Foundation is seeking assistance from other non-profit organizations in developing their international network of Artisans in preparation for a video series on international Artisans. The 501c3 foundation with the largest dataset will receive the grant, which is scheduled for award in the final quarter of 2021. Any 501c3 organizations may submit a dataset, and to be considered for the grant, the dataset must be cleansed and validated, e.g. valid Artisan contact information. An Artisan is defined by the Order of the Artisans as any individual who utilizes imagination and diligence to create a product of value. Datasets may be delivered to the following email address: isartisan@orderoftheartisans.org or kazakhballerina@brickelltechnology.com
— Michael Diaz
Michael Diaz
Order of the Artisans Foundation
mdiaz@orderoftheartisans.org
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn