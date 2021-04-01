Weight restrictions lifted on WYO 130 structure east of Saratoga

SARATOGA — Weight restrictions for legal loads traveling over a Wyoming Highway 130 structure located east of Saratoga have officially been lifted.

Crews with the Wyoming Department of Transportation and Reiman Corp. recently finished shoring the bridge, which adds additional support underneath the structure. The bridge is located near mile marker 57, close to Carbon County Road 504.

Oversized and/or overweight loads will still need to obtain proper permits and permissions from the Wyoming Highway Patrol to cross the structure. Please contact the Overweight Loads Office for more information.

Later this summer, the bridge will be replaced with a culvert. More information about this phase of work and its potential traffic impacts will be released at a later date, but motorists through the area can expect potential delays from construction activity once work starts.

Once in place, the culvert will not require any weight restrictions for legal loads.

For information about this news release, contact WYDOT District 1 public information specialist Jordan Achs at (307) 745-2142. For the latest road conditions, visit WYDOT's 511 website, call 5-1-1, or download the Wyoming 511 app. Follow District 1 on Facebook and on Twitter.